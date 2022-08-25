F1's return boosts Singapore's Mice industry, heavy-hitting events returning around race period

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) industry is bouncing back strongly, with around 25 events clustered around the return of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

After a two-year break brought on by the pandemic, the race will be held from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

Race organisers are expecting this year's ticket sales to at least match that of the 2019 race, which drew a three-day total of 268,000 spectators - the second-highest after the 300,000 at the 2008 inaugural race.

The slew of upcoming events, which are happening around the race period, includes heavy hitters like the Milken Institute Asia Summit (Sept 28-30) and Forbes Global CEO Conference (Sept 26-27).

One of Singapore's largest trade shows, Food & Hotel Asia (Sept 5-8), is also returning in-person for the first time since the pandemic.

The number of events centred around F1 are similar to pre-Covid-19 levels noted the Singapore Tourism Board, which added that the 25 events are expected to be attended by close to 90,000 delegates.

From next Monday (Aug 29), masks will be optional at large events with more than 500 events, but attendees will have to be fully-vaccinated.

Mice events are also no longer subjected to restrictions on group sizes, event capacity limits, or zoning requirements. Safe distancing is also no longer required.

Singapore hosted more than 150 events in the first three months of this year, which were attended by more than 37,000 delegates.

Last year, in the thick of the pandemic, attendance numbers took a hit.

Only around 49,000 delegates attended more than 200 events hosted here over the course of the year.