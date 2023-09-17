Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz wins Singapore Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz started on pole and despite pressure from the chasing pack, held on for his second career victory. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc (front) in action at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 17. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A fireworks display at the end of the Singapore Grand Prix race on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
SINGAPORE – Carlos Sainz won the 2023 Singapore Airlines Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, ending Red Bull’s unbeaten streak this season.

The Spaniard started on pole in his Ferrari and despite pressure from the chasing pack, held on for his second career victory after the 2022 British Grand Prix.

He took the chequered flag at the Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of Lando Norris’ McLaren and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Red Bull had won the previous 14 races in 2023. Ferrari’s last win was at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 10, 2022, a week after Sainz had triumphed at Silverstone.

