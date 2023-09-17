Jenson Button tips fellow Brit George Russell to win F1 world c’ship in future

SINGAPORE – Since his debut with Williams in 2020, George Russell has been touted as the next big thing in Formula One, and the 25-year-old has matched his older teammate, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, drive for drive since moving to Mercedes in 2022.

His accomplishments in the hot seat has had former world champion Jenson Button tipping his compatriot to win a world title in the future.

Despite the 13-year age gap between the duo, Russell finished 35 points ahead of Hamilton in the drivers’ standings in 2022 and also claimed the team’s only win of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

In 2023, Hamilton, 38, has finished ahead of Russell 10 times in 14 races while Russell has outperformed Hamilton 8-7 in qualifying, including getting to P2 in Singapore. However, the latter crashed out in the final lap of the Singapore Airlines Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

When asked by The Straits Times if Russell could win a world title, Button, 43, who is in Singapore as a speaker at the TIME100 Impact Awards, said: “Yes. If he’s in the right team then definitely. I don’t think he’d be afraid of going up against anyone.

“He is teammates with Lewis who is one of the toughest guys to have as a teammate and he’s done well. He has every opportunity of fighting for a world championship.”

Button has seen first-hand Russell’s work ethic.

In 2021, Button was appointed as Williams’ senior adviser, where he worked with the team’s drivers on and off the track.

Button said: “He’s a good character and he works really hard. He’ll have engineering meetings about engineering meetings. And to go up alongside someone like Lewis and to push him as hard as he has this year and last year, it really does show his talent despite the very little experience he has compared to Lewis.”