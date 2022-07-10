Formula One: Ferrari's Leclerc beats Verstappen to win Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc celebrates winning the Austrian Grand Prix on July 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
(REUTERS) - Charles Leclerc overcame a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday (July 10) and become Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen's closest rival.

Red Bull driver Verstappen finished second with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton third for the third race in a row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz retired with an engine failure, his car rolling to a halt and flames erupting from the rear, with 14 laps to go while close on Verstappen's tail and chasing a Ferrari one-two.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, who had been second overall, also retired with a damaged car after a first-lap collision with Mercedes' George Russell, who finished the race in fourth.

