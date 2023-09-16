Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in horror crash during Singapore Grand Prix qualifying

Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin being lifted out of the track after his horror crash in Q1 on Saturday at the Singapore Grand Prix. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll getting out of his vehicle after he crashed, during the first qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

SINGAPORE – There was a lengthy delay in the first qualifying session of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, after Lance Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin over the final corner and slammed it into the wall.

The Canadian told his team radio that he was fine and eventually climbed out of the wrecked car. He was later taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

McLaren’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri was just behind Stroll’s car during the incident. He finished 17th and did not advance to Q2. He said afterwards to Sky Sports: “I’m glad Lance is okay, it’s a very big crash and it’s just a shame we were just behind instead of just in front of it, so it makes our evening tomorrow very difficult.”

