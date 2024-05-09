‘Underdogs’ Albirex want to be SPL champions again despite going local

SINGAPORE - A new-look Albirex Niigata in 2024 may not have the firepower of Tadanari Lee, Seia Kunori and Keito Komatsu, but coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga insists the target for the newly localised outfit remains the same: Retain their Singapore Premier League (SPL) trophy.
During the 2023 season, the Japanese trio contributed 45 of Albirex’s 86 goals as they stormed to their sixth league title with 20 wins out of 24 matches, finishing eight points clear of runners-up Lion City Sailors.
But unlike previous seasons, when the Jurong East-based club’s squad comprised mostly Under-23 players from Japan, Albirex will have only six Japanese players for the upcoming season. This comes after their transition to a local outfit in September 2023, which means they have to abide by the same competition rules as local teams.
Before the team’s 2-0 loss to the Sailors in the Community Shield, Yoshinaga told The Straits Times via a translator: “We have localised the club but our target is still the same. To become champions.
“I cannot compare this team with previous teams because they have different characteristics. Our concept, total football, is the same but with different players.
“Maybe it’s normal to think that Sailors or Tampines, who have the same head coach for five years, are the favourites. But for us, we want to win the title.”
But goalkeeper Hassan Sunny conceded that Albirex are underdogs who face an uphill task to retain their crown.
Hassan said: “I wouldn’t want to lie, the squad is not as good as last year. But I think we have strengthened with a few young players who are passionate and hungry to do well.”
Over the five-month break, the White Swans have recruited Singaporeans like Ho Wai Loon, Daniel Goh, Amy Recha, Syed Firdaus Hassan and Gareth Low. They have also added quality foreign players like midfielder Yojiro Takahagi, who has three caps for Japan, and centre-back Stevia Egbus Mikuni from J3 side FC Gifu.
Takahagi, 37, said: “Every country has their characteristics and strong points. I want to adjust to the style of Singapore. I don’t expect it to be easy in Singapore but we will try to win the title.”
Coach Yoshinaga has opted to deploy both Syed Firdaus and Low, traditionally central midfielders, as fullbacks in his fluid 4-4-1-1 system, noting their “unique characteristics”.
He dismissed claims of difficulties in coaching Singaporean players, adding: “I have coached many different teams in my career. This year, nothing is new but how we communicate our ideas to the players is important.”
Part of the allure for Ho, who made the switch from Balestier Khalsa, was to learn from the club’s winning culture. He added: “I want to challenge myself rather than stay in my comfort zone. I will be 31 this year and you never know when is your last game so it’s a good opportunity for me.”
While Albirex have undergone significant personnel changes, eastern rivals Tampines Rovers have largely kept the same group of players.
Coach Gavin Lee said: “We have an idea and a vision within the club. It’s always back to the starting point about how we play our football and which characters will help us to get there.
“It’s always a little bit easier to continue the work from the previous season when you got the core of the group. You’re just working on the ideas you have already set in place and trying to improve things you’ve done before.”
Tampines have added depth in Kunori, midfielder Jared Gallagher from Young Lions and Thai duo – Thanet Suknate and Thitipat Ekarunpong – on loan from BG Pathum United.
The Stags finished third and 14 points adrift of Albirex in 2023. While Lee believes Tampines can win the title, the 33-year-old maintained that the focus is on making small improvements.
They have also retained the services of talisman Boris Kopitovic, the 2022 SPL top scorer, who scored 17 of their 47 goals last season.
Kopitovic rejected offers from Italy, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia’s Bali United at the end of last season and wants to help Tampines lift their first title since 2013.
The Montenegrin striker said: “I really love this club. I want to do something with this club with my teammates who deserve something. I chose to stay to fight with them and push to finally win the title this season.”
He is also aiming to become the club’s all-time record goal scorer – the current mark of 105 was set by Aleksandar Duric.
The 29-year-old, who is on 93 goals, added: “We have signed very good, quality players for Gavin’s style. This season we have a really good chance to show how far we can go.”