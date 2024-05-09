‘Underdogs’ Albirex want to be SPL champions again despite going local

SINGAPORE - A new-look Albirex Niigata in 2024 may not have the firepower of Tadanari Lee, Seia Kunori and Keito Komatsu, but coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga insists the target for the newly localised outfit remains the same: Retain their Singapore Premier League (SPL) trophy.

During the 2023 season, the Japanese trio contributed 45 of Albirex’s 86 goals as they stormed to their sixth league title with 20 wins out of 24 matches, finishing eight points clear of runners-up Lion City Sailors.

But unlike previous seasons, when the Jurong East-based club’s squad comprised mostly Under-23 players from Japan, Albirex will have only six Japanese players for the upcoming season. This comes after their transition to a local outfit in September 2023, which means they have to abide by the same competition rules as local teams.

Before the team’s 2-0 loss to the Sailors in the Community Shield, Yoshinaga told The Straits Times via a translator: “We have localised the club but our target is still the same. To become champions.

“I cannot compare this team with previous teams because they have different characteristics. Our concept, total football, is the same but with different players.

“Maybe it’s normal to think that Sailors or Tampines, who have the same head coach for five years, are the favourites. But for us, we want to win the title.”

But goalkeeper Hassan Sunny conceded that Albirex are underdogs who face an uphill task to retain their crown.

Hassan said: “I wouldn’t want to lie, the squad is not as good as last year. But I think we have strengthened with a few young players who are passionate and hungry to do well.”

Over the five-month break, the White Swans have recruited Singaporeans like Ho Wai Loon, Daniel Goh, Amy Recha, Syed Firdaus Hassan and Gareth Low. They have also added quality foreign players like midfielder Yojiro Takahagi, who has three caps for Japan, and centre-back Stevia Egbus Mikuni from J3 side FC Gifu.