Five new Singapore Premier League imports to watch

Stevia Mikuni (Albirex)

Born to a Nigerian father and a Japanese mother who was a former speed skater, Mikuni, who is the eldest of six children, has shown strength and poise in the heart of defence for defending Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata since signing from J3 League’s FC Gifu.

Despite a 2-0 loss to Lion City Sailors in the Community Shield, the former Japan youth international stood out with his commanding defensive display and was named Man of the Match.

As the White Swans convert from a Japanese team to a local side, they will look to the 1.82m Mikuni to provide the defensive stability to build their title defence on.