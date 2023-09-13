Six-time champions Albirex Niigata to become local Singapore Premier League side from 2024

SINGAPORE – Singapore Premier League (SPL) winners Albirex Niigata will transition to a local outfit from the 2024 season, the club announced at a press conference at the Jurong East Stadium on Wednesday.

This means the six-time champions will have to abide by the same competition rules which apply to local teams, including the foreign quota. They will also be able to represent Singapore in regional competitions such as the Asian Champions League or AFC Cup should they get the nod from the Asian Football Confederation and earn those spots.

The White Swans, who are a satellite squad of their parent club in the J-League, have been playing in the local competition since 2004, with their players mainly of Japanese nationality. But locals have been introduced gradually, including Adam Swandi – who became the first Singaporean to play for them in 2018 – and Ilhan Fandi in 2022.

Albirex chairman Daisuke Korenaga said the switch has been in the works for years. The 46-year-old, who is also chairman of their J-League club, said: “We’re very serious about the future of Singapore football.

“As we continue to manage Albirex, it has become more important how we can contribute to local football rather than our original objective of distributing players to Japan. Next year is our 20th anniversary... so it’s time for change.”

There are plans to keep coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga, who led them to the SPL title in 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2023. The three-time SPL Coach of the Year said: “I believe that Albirex can contribute more to the development of Singaporean football.

“We’ve always demanded that all players, not just local players, understand football correctly and prepare themselves professionally.”