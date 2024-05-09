5 local players to watch in 2024-25 Singapore Premier League

Jared Gallagher (BG Tampines Rovers)

Following two fine seasons and 50 games with the Young Lions, the combative 22-year-old midfielder was picked up by Tampines, who are hoping to pose a stronger challenge for the title.

Joining a Stags’ midfield which already boasts the likes of Kyoga Nakamura and Shah Shahiran, Gallagher will be looking to continue his progress and build on a strong start to the year, after earning his maiden Lions call-up in March.

Having featured in midfield and at right-back in pre-season, the versatile player will be a welcome addition for coach Gavin Lee. Regardless of where Lee deploys Gallagher, the player will be up for the challenge.

Jordan Emaviwe (Balestier Khalsa)