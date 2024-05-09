5 local players to watch in 2024-25 Singapore Premier League

Jared Gallagher (BG Tampines Rovers)
Following two fine seasons and 50 games with the Young Lions, the combative 22-year-old midfielder was picked up by Tampines, who are hoping to pose a stronger challenge for the title.
Joining a Stags’ midfield which already boasts the likes of Kyoga Nakamura and Shah Shahiran, Gallagher will be looking to continue his progress and build on a strong start to the year, after earning his maiden Lions call-up in March.
Having featured in midfield and at right-back in pre-season, the versatile player will be a welcome addition for coach Gavin Lee. Regardless of where Lee deploys Gallagher, the player will be up for the challenge.
Jordan Emaviwe (Balestier Khalsa)
Having completed 12 consecutive matches for the Tigers in 2023, Emaviwe’s importance to the team cannot be underestimated. The left-footed 23-year-old, who joined Balestier in the middle of 2023, has quickly left his mark on the team.
The 1.95m defender has played primarily on the left in their centre-back pairing. With left-back Harith Kanadi tasked with making forward runs, Emaviwe will be key to the team’s ball progression and defensive stability on that side.
Balestier do not have any defenders under the foreign players quota in the upcoming season, which shows coach Peter de Roo’s trust in Emaviwe, Madhu Mohana and Darren Teh, to ensure the backline is secure and protected.
Ajay Robson (Hougang United)
After finding his way into Hougang’s first team with nine league starts in 2023, Robson will look to build on his experience in the team, especially after a forgettable sixth-placed finish.
The 20-year-old midfielder is capable of linking up play between Hougang’s defence and attack. He is expected to partner Shodai Yokoyama, 23, who was signed from Albirex Niigata, in the middle of the park, with Hougang banking on a youthful-looking midfield.
In the upcoming season, Robson will likely be deployed as one of two holding midfielders for the Cheetahs, a position that requires tactical discipline from him. He can provide energy and commitment in matches, something coach Marko Kraljevic will want from Robson in the upcoming season.
Zikos Chua (Geylang International)
Bursting on to the scene in 2019 with five goals in 11 league games for Geylang International, he was the youngest to reach the five-goal milestone aged just 17 years and 102 days.
His career has since been blighted by a serious knee injury, although he did well to recover and score nine goals in 24 games in 2022 and 2023 for the Young Lions before returning to the Eagles’ nest.
Now 22, he will get to learn from 2021 Player of the Year Tomoyuki Doi and feed off the assists from Ryoya Taniguchi and Vincent Bezecourt as he looks to hit the heights he was once tipped for.
Anaqi Ismit (Tanjong Pagar United)
After an anterior cruciate ligament injury that wrote off his 2023 season, Anaqi has rejoined the Jaguars from the Lion City Sailors in a bid to revive his career.
The 22-year-old striker, who scored four times in 12 matches while on loan at Tanjong Pagar in 2021, last saw competitive senior action on July 3, 2022. He has played in youth matches after recovering in the later parts of 2023, but is in search of playing time this season.
The combative and speedy forward has proven himself with the Jaguars, and with the support of the team he once flourished in, there are high hopes Anaqi will rediscover his best form.