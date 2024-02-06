Iran surprise at Asian Cup semi-final referee

DOHA – Iran defender Saeid Ezatolahi has questioned the appointment of a Kuwaiti referee for their Asian Cup semi-final against hosts and holders Qatar on Feb 7.
Ahmed Al-Ali is reportedly set to take charge of the game in Doha and Ezatolahi said it was “a little bit surprising”.
“We are wondering how it’s possible that they put an Arabic guy in charge of the game,” Ezatolahi, who plays for Danish club Vejle, said on Feb 6.
“But we are Iran, we are a very big team, we have good players, we are professional.”
The Asian Football Confederation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran are trying to win the Asian Cup for the first time since 1976 and reached the semi-finals after beating pre-tournament favourites Japan 2-1.
On the eve of the Qatar clash, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei also hit out at some of the officiating at the tournament, saying “VAR (the video assistant referee) has not been very kind to us”.
“We could have had a penalty against Japan but VAR did not check it for us,” he said. “We have to be stronger than everything that is happening at this tournament.”
Qatar are the defending champions and beat Uzbekistan on penalties to advance to the semi-finals.
Asked about the referee for the semi-final, Qatar coach Marquez Lopez said he was “only focusing on my own team”.
“I don’t think about who is the referee,” said the Spaniard.
Both sides won all three of their group games – the only teams to do so along with now-eliminated Iraq.
Iran then squeezed through on penalties against Syria, before beating Japan in the last eight.
That victory on Feb 3 over the pre-tournament favourites, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Alireza Jahanbakhsh, has Iran dreaming of a fourth Asian Cup title.
He said: “I think the generation we have right now is a mix of great players individually and great players with good experience as well. And this mix of these two helps us to combine to have a good performance...
“I always respect them (Qatar) as one of the good teams in Asia. They’ve been doing great over the last years and the development of the country and the football, it’s been great.
“It’s going to be a tough game but hopefully the great result against Japan will give us confidence for the next game.”
Iran will welcome back prolific striker Mehdi Taremi after he was suspended for the Japan game.
Midfielder Mohammad Mohebi praised the two-time Portuguese Primeira Liga top scorer saying: “I want to thank Mehdi Taremi, who is not only one of the best in Iran, but one of the best in Asia.
“He talked with me for about half an hour because he wanted to help bring out my best qualities. This showed the union that we have within this national team.”
Porto’s Taremi is 31 and could be playing at his last Asian Cup, with teammates Saman Ghoddos of Brentford (30), Sardar Azmoun of AS Roma (29) and Jahanbakhsh of Feyenoord (30) all of a similar age.
Said Ghalenoei: “For some of the players, maybe it will be the last dance. We are standing at a very sensitive part of history – we have a very good chance to make history for Iranian football and the Iranian people.”
Qatar, meanwhile, won the Asian Cup for the first time in 2019 and are a run of 12 straight wins in the competition.
Qatar’s Tarek Salman said there is fatigue in the squad after their quarter-final against Uzbekistan went to extra time and penalties but team morale remains high.
“Everyone is excited, against Iran it will be a physical,” he said.
“They have stars who play in big leagues in Europe, so we’re motivated 200 per cent. We hope to bring joy to our fans.”
Lopez added: “We believe reaching the semi-final is an achievement, but the mission is not accomplished yet.
“We still have two matches and we want to give everything we can in these two matches, but we’ll take it one match at a time.”
