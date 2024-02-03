Iran eliminate Japan in Asian Cup after Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores late penalty

DOHA – Iran stunned four-time champions Japan 2-1 in their Asian Cup quarter-final clash on Feb 3, after Alireza Jahanbakhsh converted a stoppage-time penalty at Education City Stadium and then dedicated the win to his nation.

The Iranians had not beaten Japan in 19 years while their victory also extended coach Amir Ghalenoei’s unbeaten streak to 16 matches since he took charge in March.

When the final whistle blew, the Iran bench emptied onto the pitch and their emotional captain Jahanbakhsh dropped to the turf in relief while many players wept tears of joy.

“It was unbelievable,” said the match winner on beIN Sports. “It’s just so much emotions now, very difficult for me to describe my feelings. It’s unbelievable what we did as a team today, great performance.

“We had a strong belief before the game that we can make it through. It was a tough game, Japan are a good side but we were on top of the game.

“I would like to dedicate this win to the people of Iran, we love them, and we played with our hearts today and that makes all the difference.”

After a cagey start to a physical contest, Japan took the lead through Hidemasa Morita. But Iran equalised in the 55th minute when Mohammad Mohebi ran around his marker before slipping his shot past Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The Samurai Blue had dominated possession in the first half. But it was Iran who controlled proceedings after the equaliser, initiating wave after wave of attacks, and the pressure finally paid off in second-half added time.

Japan’s Ko Itakura made a mess of a clearance in the 94th minute and as he tried to recover, he tripped Hossein Kanani in the box.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot, with Jahanbakhsh sending a missile into the top corner to seal the win.

“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t see results from our efforts. Now that the Asian Cup is over, I would like to work hard for the Asian qualifiers in preparation for the World Cup,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

“I would like to thank all the Japanese people at the stadium and those who supported the team on TV. I am disappointed but I will continue to do my best for Japan.”

Iran will take on either holders Qatar or Uzbekistan in the last four on Feb 7.

The first semi-final will kick off on Feb 6 when South Korea take on Jordan.

The Koreans rose from the dead again in their 2-1 quarter-final victory over Australia on Feb 2, with captain Son Heung-min winning a 96th-minute penalty that Hwang Hee-chan converted to take the game to extra time.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward then sealed the win with a sublime free kick in the 104th minute to send South Korea to the last four against Jordan.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s men have won only one game inside 90 minutes in Qatar, and Hwang’s penalty was the fourth time in five games that they have scored in second-half injury time.

Korean media have compared the team to “zombies” in the sense that they never back down without a fight.

“Whatever names people give it isn’t important – one thing I can say for sure is that this is just helping us stick together even more,” Son said.

“Playing 120 minutes is painful, it’s not easy. But the spirit the boys are showing is making us stick together.

“I can say with confidence that our strength is that we are all together.” AFP, REUTERS