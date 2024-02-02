Jordan beat Tajikistan to reach Asian Cup semi-finals

DOHA – Jordan set up a semi-final against South Korea or Australia after ending Tajikistan’s fairytale Asian Cup run with a nervy 1-0 victory on Feb 2.

In a cagey quarter-final clash, a deflected second-half own goal was just about enough to see Jordan reach the last four for the first time in their history.

It was tough on charismatic Croatian coach Petar Segrt and his Tajikistan team, who were the lowest-ranked side left in Qatar and won plenty of new friends in their first Asian Cup.

But it was a piece of history for Jordan under their Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, the kingdom having been defeated in their previous quarter-finals in 2004 and 2011.

“It is an exceptional moment for us, for Jordan,” said Ammouta.

“Reaching the semi-finals of the Asian Cup is a dream come true for the whole team. We’re proud, but our journey doesn’t end there. We have a semi-final to play, and we’re up for the challenge.”

Jordan, ranked 87th to the 106th of Tajikistan, scored twice in stoppage time to stun Iraq 3-2 in the previous round and they made the better start in front of 36,000 spectators at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, a 2022 World Cup venue.

But Tajikistan carved out the first big chance, midfielder Ehson Panjshanbe haring into the box and clipping his first-time effort onto the top of Jordan’s bar on 15 minutes.

The VAR (video assistant referee) was called into action when Tajikistan’s Zoir Dzhuraboev sliced down Yazan Al-Naimat in the box but the video officials agreed with the referee and said no penalty.

Segrt was forced into a change midway through the half when Shahrom Samiev was forced off with a hamstring injury, the striker departing in floods of tears.

Jordan fans dominated in the crowd and thought their team had scored on the half-hour mark, but danger man Al-Naimat poked wide from a tight angle.

In front of Jordan’s watching Crown Prince Hussein, they had a double chance just afterwards, but Ali Olwan was denied by Rustam Yatimov and then the goalkeeper saved Rajaei Ayed’s weak follow-up.

Tajikistan looked fatigued from their exertions in defeating the United Arab Emirates on penalties in the last 16 and were restricted to playing on the break.

But Segrt’s men stepped it up to start the second half.

Shervoni Mabatshoev was crowded out in the box with only Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila to beat, and with an hour gone and the semi-finals on the line the game needed a spark.

On 66 minutes the vital moment came when Jordan defender Abdallah Nasib rose at a corner and his header deflected off Tajikistan’s Vahdat Hanonov and into his own goal.

Both sides had chances after that but Jordan held on to book their place in the last four.

“I think everybody, all the Tajikistan players, we all gave everything even after our striker was injured,” Segrt said on beIN Sports. “I must also compliment Jordan, they deserved to win and they played a very good game. Sometimes you need this luck and we don’t have this today but we also must respect that Jordan played a good game.”

Son Heung-min’s South Korea face Australia later on Feb 2 – the result of which was not available at press time.

In the remaining quarter-finals on Feb 3, holders Qatar face Uzbekistan while pre-tournament favourites Japan play Iran. AFP