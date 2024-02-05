Jordan plot South Korea upset as Asian Cup braces for semi-finals

DOHA – Jordan will make a slice of history when they face Son Heung-min’s South Korea in the first Asian Cup semi-final on Feb 6.

On paper South Korea would be expected to beat a Jordan side who are the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament and in the last four for the first time.

But Jordan held South Korea 2-2 in the group phase, with Jurgen Klinsmann’s side salvaging a draw in injury time when Yazan Al-Arab deflected Hwang In-beom’s shot into his own net.

Under their admired Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, Jordan scored twice at the death to beat Iraq in the last 16 and then saw off fairy-tale debutants Tajikistan in the quarter-finals.

That put Jordan, who are 87th in the Fifa rankings and made their Asian Cup debut in 2004, into their first semi-final.

“Our eyes are now on the trophy,” said defender Abdallah Nasib, whose second-half header deflected off Tajikistan defender Vahdat Hanonov for the only goal of the game.

“What the Jordanian team has achieved confirms that nothing is impossible.”

Of the semi-finalists, Jordan are the only ones never to have won the Asian Cup. The other last-four tie is between reigning champions Qatar and three-times winners Iran.

Their opponents South Korea have lifted the trophy twice, but the last time was in 1960 and they are under big pressure at home to end that barren run.

They have not been convincing. Held by Jordan and Malaysia in the group phase, they beat Saudi Arabia in the last 16 on penalties and then needed some magic from Son to see off Australia in extra time.

As well as the enduring quality of skipper and Tottenham Hotspur star Son, Klinsmann’s side have also been reliant on a series of late goals to stay alive in Qatar.

South Korean media, who have no fondness for the German Klinsmann, have called it “zombie football”. Son says the team’s ability to keep coming back from the dead in games is proof of their resilience.

Said Son of that description: “Whatever names people give it isn’t important – one thing I can say for sure is that this is just helping us stick together even more,” he said.

“Playing 120 minutes is painful, it’s not easy. But the spirit the boys are showing is making us stick together.

“I can say with confidence that our strength is that we are all together.”

Klinsmann added after the win over Australia: “I don’t want to leave it so late all the time, believe me. I would be happy to get it done earlier, but it is maybe our story in this tournament to leave it late.”

The South Koreans will be missing Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae, a rock at the heart of their defence, because of suspension. AFP