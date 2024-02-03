'Devastated' Australia failed to take chances in Asian Cup loss, says Arnold

DOHA - Graham Arnold said his “devastated” Australia team were punished for failing to take their chances in the 2-1 Asian Cup defeat in extra time to South Korea on Feb 2.

The Socceroos looked headed for the semi-finals after Craig Goodwin gave them the lead at the end of the first half and South Korea struggled to find a response.

But Hwang Hee-chan equalised from the penalty spot in the 96th minute before Tottenham star Son Heung-min curled home a free-kick for the winner in the first period of extra time.

Australia were left kicking themselves – they should have doubled their lead 10 minutes after the restart when Mitchell Duke blazed over.

Duke spurned another opportunity when he headed wide in the 84th minute, and the Koreans made them pay.