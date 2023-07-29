Five-star Sweden crush Italy to reach Women’s World Cup last 16

WELLINGTON – Set pieces were key for Sweden as towering defender Amanda Ilestedt scored twice with her head to help her team to a 5-0 thrashing of Italy on Saturday and a berth in the Women’s World Cup last 16.
A tight Group G contest was blown open in a seven-minute spell late in the first half when the third-ranked Swedes found the net three times, through Ilestedt, Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius.
Arsenal centre-back Ilestedt bagged her second soon after the interval to give her three goals for the tournament – all headers from corners – including a late match-winner in their opening 2-1 defeat of South Africa.
Substitute Rebecka Blomqvist rounded out the rout in stoppage time in front of nearly 30,000 in Wellington.
“We are good and disciplined in set-piece situations,” said coach Peter Gerhardsson on Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Radio, with three of the goals coming from left-footed inswinging corners delivered by Jonna Andersson.
“We have put extra time into that in training and the players are good at taking instructions and seeing the opponents’ weaknesses.
“In set pieces you can talk about structures. It is also not only about the one who scores the goal, but also the others who are involved. There is a lot of tactics there and it is trainable.”
The Swedes are assured of finishing in the top two of Group G, becoming the third team to book a place in the knockout stage after Spain and Japan.
Sixteenth-ranked Italy had no answer to the aerial threat of Ilestedt in particular and went into half-time shellshocked after enjoying the better of the early stages.
Having opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Argentina, their tournament will be over if they lose their final group match against South Africa on Wednesday.
“In my opinion, we played half an hour at a high level where we put Sweden in difficulty. Then we allowed dead-ball situations where they are strong,” said Italy coach Milena Bertolini.
“Sweden is a strong team. This defeat does not frustrate anything... We have to believe in our qualities.”
The Italians actually started brightly, with Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic tested by two sharp early strikes from Sofia Cantore.
However, the Swedes began to gel and the floodgates opened in the 39th minute when the 1.78-metre Ilestedt leapt to glance home Andersson’s pinpoint corner.
Barcelona star Rolfo, who was a doubt for the game with a knee niggle, bagged her second goal of the tournament and Arsenal striker Blackstenius made it three in first-half stoppage time.
The second half was more of damage limitation for Italy but Sweden were relentless, as Ilestedt scored five minutes after the break and Blomqvist went through on goal one on one for No. 5.
Sweden, who have now qualified for the knockout phase in eight of nine World Cup appearances, will play their final group game against Argentina in Hamilton on Wednesday.
Gerhardsson may consider changes after fielding the same starting side in both games so far. AFP