Five-star Sweden crush Italy to reach Women’s World Cup last 16

WELLINGTON – Set pieces were key for Sweden as towering defender Amanda Ilestedt scored twice with her head to help her team to a 5-0 thrashing of Italy on Saturday and a berth in the Women’s World Cup last 16.

A tight Group G contest was blown open in a seven-minute spell late in the first half when the third-ranked Swedes found the net three times, through Ilestedt, Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius.

Arsenal centre-back Ilestedt bagged her second soon after the interval to give her three goals for the tournament – all headers from corners – including a late match-winner in their opening 2-1 defeat of South Africa.

Substitute Rebecka Blomqvist rounded out the rout in stoppage time in front of nearly 30,000 in Wellington.

“We are good and disciplined in set-piece situations,” said coach Peter Gerhardsson on Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Radio, with three of the goals coming from left-footed inswinging corners delivered by Jonna Andersson.

“We have put extra time into that in training and the players are good at taking instructions and seeing the opponents’ weaknesses.

“In set pieces you can talk about structures. It is also not only about the one who scores the goal, but also the others who are involved. There is a lot of tactics there and it is trainable.”