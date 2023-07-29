Colombian teen striker Linda Caicedo is healthy after frightening collapse in training

SYDNEY – Colombia’s teenaged striker s healthy two days after she collapsed in training, coach Nelson Abadia said on Saturday, adding that the frightening incident was partly due to the pressure of playing in her first Women’s World Cup.
Caicedo, who is expected to play on Sunday when Las Cafeteras face Germany in Sydney, slowed to a stop during training on Thursday, then put a hand to her chest and laid down on the pitch as medical staff rushed to her aid.
“It’s just an incident, she was tired,” Abadia said.
“She was a bit stressed as well, because she was playing in her first World Cup. And she’s 18 years of age. She’s a girl as far as football goes. But she has a great capacity and great character to assimilate all of this.
“That is why she’s is a rising star. And it was just an episode, it’s over. We’re quite happy about this. No problem.”
Caicedo became the youngest player to score in this World Cup in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea, darting in from the midfield and curling in a shot from the edge of the box.
She has played in three World Cups in 2023, with the Under-17, Under-20 and senior sides. She made her senior team debut at age 14, and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 15.
Abadia will not be on the sidelines with Colombia on Sunday as he serves the second of a two-game suspension for a red card he received at the 2022 Copa America tournament.
Colombia and Germany are even atop Group H on three points apiece. The Colombians take on Morocco, 6-0 losers to Germany, in their final group game on Aug 3 in Perth.
The other game on Sunday will see the Moroccans take on the South Koreans in Adelaide.
Germany, meanwhile, must reshuffle their defence after another injury set-back when left-back Felicitas Rauch hurt her knee on Friday.
Rauch strained knee ligaments blocking a shot in training and it is unclear when she will return, said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.
It is the latest injury blow after centre-back Marina Hegering missed the Morocco win with an ankle knock, and left-back Carolin Simon missed the tournament with torn knee ligaments in a World Cup warm-up game.
In Group A, New Zealand will draw energy from a raucous atmosphere in Dunedin as they look to book a place in the knockout phase with victory over leaders Switzerland on Sunday.
The co-hosts will reach the last 16 with a win, though a draw may be enough if Norway beat the Philippines in the other match. REUTERS, AFP