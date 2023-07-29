Colombian teen striker Linda Caicedo is healthy after frightening collapse in training

SYDNEY – Colombia’s teenaged striker s healthy two days after she collapsed in training, coach Nelson Abadia said on Saturday, adding that the frightening incident was partly due to the pressure of playing in her first Women’s World Cup.

Caicedo, who is expected to play on Sunday when Las Cafeteras face Germany in Sydney, slowed to a stop during training on Thursday, then put a hand to her chest and laid down on the pitch as medical staff rushed to her aid.

“It’s just an incident, she was tired,” Abadia said.

“She was a bit stressed as well, because she was playing in her first World Cup. And she’s 18 years of age. She’s a girl as far as football goes. But she has a great capacity and great character to assimilate all of this.

“That is why she’s is a rising star. And it was just an episode, it’s over. We’re quite happy about this. No problem.”