Wang Shuang keeps China’s World Cup dreams alive after win over Haiti

ADELAIDE – Wang Shuang kept China’s Women’s World Cup campaign alive by converting a penalty in Friday’s 1-0 win over Haiti at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, with the Asian side showing great resolve to claim victory despite being a player short.

The Steel Roses, who have three points from two games in Group D, face England on Tuesday in a crucial game as they seek to extend their record of making the knockout rounds in every World Cup they have played in.

“It was a very tough match today, the players did well and I’m very proud of them,” said China coach Shui Qingxia.

“We encountered difficult circumstances but thankfully the team managed to adjust to the situation accordingly.

“I’m very, very emotional right now and I need to go back to calm down and do a review of the match. The next game will be even tougher but as long as we come together to play as a team, I believe there will be miracles.”

China dominated possession from kick-off and almost went ahead in spectacular fashion in the 16th minute when Lou Jiahui managed to direct an acrobatic effort at goal, but the shot was easily saved by Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus.

However, the momentum quickly shifted when Zhang Rui was shown a straight red card in the 29th minute for a reckless “studs up” tackle on Sherly Jeudy.

The Caribbean side made the most of their advantage, having a goal disallowed for offside just before half-time, but China defended resolutely to guard themselves from relentless waves of attacks.

The Chinese finally broke the deadlock following the interval, after Zhang Linyan was clumsily brought down by Ruthny Mathurin.

Substitute Wang, the 2018 Asian Women’s Footballer of the Year, stepped up to convert the resulting penalty in the 74th minute and give her side the advantage.

Haiti pushed hard in search of an equaliser and had two penalty claims denied in a frantic closing spell, but China held on for the victory.

If Shui’s players beat England in the final group game and Denmark defeat Haiti, England, China and the Danes would all have six points and it would be down to goal difference.

Haiti could also progress should they beat Denmark and England get the better of China, so the group has been blown wide open by China’s victory.