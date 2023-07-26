Japan, Spain first teams into Women’s World Cup last 16

DUNEDIN – Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda praised his “energetic” team as the former champions and a rampant Spain became the first teams to reach the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

The Japanese, who were world champions in 2011, were on course to book their spot in the knockout stage of the competition as forwards Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored twice in three minutes in a 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

A sparse crowd of 6,992 spectators saw the match in Dunedin, the lowest attendance so far at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

But all that did not matter as Japan then advanced from Group C after Spain hammered Zambia 5-0 in the later match, meaning that both the Japanese and the Spaniards have perfect six points from two games and cannot be caught in their final group games.

“We did what we needed to do and we did it well,” said Ikeda, whose side will battle Spain for top spot next.

“Some of the players are at a World Cup for the first time but they are really energetic and that makes me so happy.

“The team is overall working as a unit... the atmosphere is good, the energy is good, the staff also bring positive vibes, and I think that is helping the team too.”

Costa Rica, well beaten 3-0 by Spain, were floored again by a devastating first-half spell from the Japanese who grabbed two rapid-fire goals.

Ikeda’s side took the lead through Naomoto on 25 minutes and they made it 2-0 when they again sliced through Costa Rica’s shaky defence moments later.

The 19-year-old Fujino turned her marker, dribbled into the penalty area and powered her shot inside the near post.

The margin of victory would have been much wider were it not for fine saves by Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solera, who had another busy night between the posts but should also have done better with both goals.

With their final pool match to come on Monday, Japan’s seven goals so far – they beat Zambia 5-0 in their opener – is a record for them in the World Cup group stage.

A tougher challenge will await Japan when they take on the Spaniards, as Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo were both in form as they each scored twice in their big win over Zambia.