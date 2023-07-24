Germany and Brazil hammer debutantes in their Women’s World Cup openers

MELBOURNE – Heavyweights Germany and Brazil put their Women’s World Cup rivals on notice on Monday, racking up a combined 10 goals without reply in their openers.

First, talismanic captain Alexandra Popp scored a brace as Germany launched their bid for a third title with a 6-0 demolition of debutantes Morocco. Then, Ary Borges went one better, bagging a hat-trick as 2007 finalists Brazil saw off fellow first-timers Panama 4-0 in Group F at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

In the tournament’s most one-sided match to date, veteran striker Popp led from the front, heading in two first-half strikes before Klara Buehl, Lea Schueller and two own goals blew out the score after the break in front of 27,256 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Said the 32-year-old: “We’re super-happy we were able to play like this in our opening match. It’s always difficult because you don’t really know where you stand or how your opponent will play.

“But we were able to impose our game. To have this kind of atmosphere in a stadium like this, that’s what a World Cup is all about. It pushes you, the fans carry you.”

The Germans’ cakewalk put them top of Group H on three points, with rivals Colombia and South Korea to play their opener in Sydney on Tuesday.

“We stayed true to ourselves,” said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

“It was a great to have a 6-0 score... I look forward to the next match, but today we want to be happy with what we did today. It was truly a team performance.”

Seven months after the Moroccan men’s fairy-tale run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, the Atlas Lionesses became the first Arab team to take the field at the women’s showpiece.

They will hope for better in their next match against South Korea after humiliation against the Euro 2022 runners-up, who took little time to get into their groove and were ruthless to the finish.

“As it stands we came across a team which was superior to our own – David and Goliath,” said Morocco coach Reynald Pedros.

“They had something that we didn’t. I think it goes without saying we were probably going to lose but I think we didn’t need to lose by six goals.”

Earlier on Monday, Cristiana Girelli said she would be happy to keep playing the role of super sub after scoring an 87th-minute winner as Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in a feisty encounter at the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

It looked like Italy would have to settle for a draw in their Group G opener at Eden Park after Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals disallowed in the first half.

But Girelli, the Juventus veteran who was Italy’s top scorer in qualifying, came on for 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni near the end and needed just four minutes to make her mark with a superb header.