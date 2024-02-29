Zero-calorie pearl milk tea? Bubble tea chain takes down ad that confused customers

SINGAPORE - Bubble tea chain iTEA will be taking down an advertisement that appeared to promote drinks like pearl milk tea as zero-sugar and zero-calorie.

The brand, which has 47 outlets islandwide, apologised for its mistake and said there was no intent to mislead consumers.

A brand spokesman said its claim was referring to its new sugar substitute, and not meant to create the impression that its drinks were zero-calorie.

But the advertisements, which had been up at 12 of the brand’s outlets since January 2024, had baffled consumers with its confusing and seemingly contradictory claims.

The promotion poster depicts three drinks – jasmine green tea, pearl milk tea and matcha latte with azuki beans – with text on the advertisement saying that there’s zero sugar, zero calories and zero guilt, which is applicable for all drinks.

Dr Max Seah, 35, who works in artificial intelligence, spotted the poster at the outlet in 205 Bedok North Street 1 on Jan 26 while he was waiting for his child’s vaccination to be done at the nearby polyclinic.

“I thought it was bad marketing because it’s blatantly untrue that pearl milk tea and matcha latte can have zero calories,” said Dr Seah.

He added: “If I buy a drink, I’ll not base it on any of their claims. If I get a milk tea, I’ll treat it like any milk tea I can get at any other shop. I’ll just pretend their poster doesn’t exist.”

Consumers were also perplexed by the Nutri-Grade ratings of the drinks on the poster.

Its pearl milk tea is rated C with 0 per cent sugar, and its matcha latte with azuki beans is rated C with 4 per cent sugar.

Mrs Sally Lee, 50, who works in the gas energy sector, did a double take when she had a closer look at the poster while she was waiting for her drink at iTEA’s Admiralty Place outlet.

“If the pearl milk tea has 0 per cent sugar, why is it rated C?” said Mrs Lee.

Drinks in the C range have between 5g and 10g of sugar per 100ml, or 1.2g to 2.8g of saturated fat per 100ml.

A drink’s Nutri-Grade rating is based on the highest sugar content offered by the brand. If the drink comes with toppings like pearls or jellies by default, the sugar content in the toppings are counted towards the drink’s Nutri-Grade rating.