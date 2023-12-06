WHO urges countries to tax sugar-sweetened drinks as a public health move

Singapore is among a minority of countries that do not tax sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB).

More than 100 countries have such taxes, according to a recently released report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is urging countries to impose or to increase taxes on alcoholic and sugary drinks as these have been proven to be bad for health.

In Asia, countries like China, India and Thailand have such a tax.

“Globally, 2.6 million people die from drinking alcohol every year and over eight million from an unhealthy diet. Implementing tax on alcohol and SSBs will reduce these deaths,” the WHO said in a media release on Dec 5.

Dr Rudiger Krech, WHO director for health promotion, said: “Taxing unhealthy products creates healthier populations. It has a positive ripple effect across society – less disease and debilitation, and revenue for governments to provide public services.”

The subject of a sugar tax was raised in Parliament here in 2022 by Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, who cited studies that showed such a tax “decreased demand for sugared drinks by 15 per cent”.

In response, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: “We have been very reluctant to look into a tax like that. The principle is not wrong – that sin tax is a policy of this Government.”

That is why there is a tax on cigarettes, he added.

Sugar, on the other hand, is a commonly used product. If sugar is taxed because it is bad for health, he posited: “Assume you extend it further. You can also tax salt, for example, or oil.”

Instead, Singapore has opted to encourage healthier choices, with the Nutri-Grade labelling system for sugary drinks that grades them from A, the healthiest, to D, the least healthy.