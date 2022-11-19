Which sugar substitute is best for baking?

Sugar is the enemy in Singapore’s continuing war on diabetes. By the end of the year, all pre-packaged drinks sold here must come with a Nutri-Grade label, showing the amount of sugar and saturated fat in the drinks. And by the end of next year, the rule will apply to purveyors of freshly made drinks, such as bubble tea chains.
Under the rule, drinks are graded A, B, C or D based on their sugar and saturated fat content, with D being the unhealthiest. Drinks with a C or D grade must carry the Nutri-Grade mark on the front of the package.
While these rules target drinks, people do not just drink their sugar, they eat it too. Rather too much of it, according to the National Nutrition Survey 2018.
Singaporeans consume, on average, 12 teaspoons or 60g of sugar every day. This is higher than the recommended daily limit of no more than 10 per cent of one’s daily energy intake, which translates to about 10 teaspoons or 50g of sugar a day for adults.
In recent years, sugar substitutes such as allulose, erythritol and monkfruit sweetener have come on the market. Some brands of these zero- and low-calorie sweeteners are even formulated for baking, and can be used spoon for spoon like sugar.
Might there come a day when good-tasting pineapple tarts and chocolate cake, without the calories from sugar and the detrimental health effects of over-consuming it, be commonplace?
I decide to test the different sugar substitutes available on the market, making batches of basic muffins with no add-ins or frosting. The recipe calls for 200g of flour and 100g of sugar, plus eggs, butter, milk and baking powder. All the ingredients are weighed, the muffin cups each filled with the same amount of batter – 75g, and all baked for the same amount of time – 20 minutes. The only difference is the type of “sugar” used. I also make a control batch using regular sugar.
Sugar keeps baked goods tender and fluffy, and caramelisation gives cakes and cookies that appealing golden-brown look. Would the substitutes fare as well?
None of the muffins are overly sweet, although two batches are slightly sweeter than the rest. Apart from the muffins made with sugar and the sugar blend, which are more fluffy, there are no major shocks in the texture department either. Most of the sugar substitutes produce muffins with a slightly wet crumb, except for two.
Given that people add fruit, nuts and/or frosting to their bakes, any of these downsides will be drowned out by the additions.
Still, there are enough differences among them for me to favour a couple over the others when I next make a cake or other sweet treat.
Cutting out sugar comes at a price, however. The caster sugar I use for baking costs about $2 for 1kg. The sugar substitutes are a good deal more expensive, at $30 to $40 a kg.
Allulose
Ange Bakes Keto Allulose Powder, $19.50 for 500g
Allulose, which is, according to the Cleveland Clinic in the United States, 70 per cent as sweet as sugar, is a low-calorie sweetener that can be found in fruit such as figs and raisins, and in wheat.
Unlike the loose, granular texture of sugar, the allulose I use in the test comes in powdered form, and there are lumps in it. These are easy enough to break apart with a fork or spoon, and that should be done before using it for baking or cooking.
The muffins brown aggressively in the oven. They have the colour of steamed huat kueh, rather than the pale gold muffins the other sugar substitutes produce. When I taste the muffin on the day it is baked, there is a strong brown sugar and molasses flavour, much like huat kueh. Overnight, that flavour dissipates completely.
The muffin has a tender crumb and a pretty fluffy texture, although it is not quite as tender or fluffy as the one made with sugar.
Erythritol
Now Real Food Erythritol, $15.90 for 454g
Looks like real sugar and is 60 to 80 per cent as sweet. This sugar alcohol is a zero-calorie sweetener made from corn or wheat starch.
There is no chemical aftertaste in the muffin, but the texture is noticeably drier than those made with some of the other sugar substitutes.
Still, erythritol is used by followers of the ketogenic diet for cooking and baking. I can see why – the taste is neutral and it behaves the way sugar does, except it does not brown or caramelise. If I want to cook or bake something for a friend watching his or her sugar intake, I will reach for erythritol.
Monkfruit
Zestyleaf Monkfruit Sweetener, $14 for 500g
This zero-calorie sweetener is made from luo han guo and the brand I use in the test combines it with erythritol. It can be used spoon for spoon like sugar.
I used to use Lakanto, a brand of monkfruit sweetener, in cooking, but had not used it for baking. In small quantities, and in savoury applications such as in sauces and salad dressings, pure monkfruit sweetener worked well for me. But one time, I used it in a fruit compote and was completely turned off by its fake sugar taste.
There is more erythritol than monkfruit extract in the brand I use for the test, and that must be why there is no chemical taste. The muffin I make is noticeably sweeter than all the others, likely because monkfruit sweetener is about twice as sweet as sugar.
Stevia
Carmencita Stevia, $12.90 for 315g
This zero-calorie sweetener, which can be used spoon for spoon like sugar, is, like the monkfruit one, mixed with erythritol. I have not had good experiences with pure stevia sweeteners – they leave a lingering bitter taste in the mouth. The sweetener comes from the leaves of the stevia plant.
On the day the muffin is baked, there is no trace of bitterness. But there is a slightly bitter aftertaste the next day. And on both days, the muffin crumb is slightly drier than some of the muffins made with other sweeteners.
Sucralose
Equal Gold Zero Calorie Sweetener, $6 for 150g
Another sweetener mixed with erythritol. Sucralose is made by chemically altering sugar. The resulting muffin is noticeably sweeter than some of the others, and it also boasts a pretty tender crumb. The price, however, gives me pause. It is the most expensive of the sugar substitutes.
Sugar blend
SIS Next Half Calorie Sugar Blend, $6.90 for 350g
This product combines sugar with zero-calorie sweeteners erythritol and stevia, and has eight calories a teaspoon, half that of sugar. It makes a noticeably more runny batter than the other sugar substitutes and the resulting muffin is soft and pillowy, almost like the one made with sugar. The muffins also brown well because the real sugar in it caramelises.
Yes, it is not entirely calorie-free, but this is the one I will reach for if I want to cut the sugar in my bakes.