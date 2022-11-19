Which sugar substitute is best for baking?

Sugar is the enemy in Singapore’s continuing war on diabetes. By the end of the year, all pre-packaged drinks sold here must come with a Nutri-Grade label, showing the amount of sugar and saturated fat in the drinks. And by the end of next year, the rule will apply to purveyors of freshly made drinks, such as bubble tea chains.

Under the rule, drinks are graded A, B, C or D based on their sugar and saturated fat content, with D being the unhealthiest. Drinks with a C or D grade must carry the Nutri-Grade mark on the front of the package.

While these rules target drinks, people do not just drink their sugar, they eat it too. Rather too much of it, according to the National Nutrition Survey 2018.

Singaporeans consume, on average, 12 teaspoons or 60g of sugar every day. This is higher than the recommended daily limit of no more than 10 per cent of one’s daily energy intake, which translates to about 10 teaspoons or 50g of sugar a day for adults.

In recent years, sugar substitutes such as allulose, erythritol and monkfruit sweetener have come on the market. Some brands of these zero- and low-calorie sweeteners are even formulated for baking, and can be used spoon for spoon like sugar.

Might there come a day when good-tasting pineapple tarts and chocolate cake, without the calories from sugar and the detrimental health effects of over-consuming it, be commonplace?

I decide to test the different sugar substitutes available on the market, making batches of basic muffins with no add-ins or frosting. The recipe calls for 200g of flour and 100g of sugar, plus eggs, butter, milk and baking powder. All the ingredients are weighed, the muffin cups each filled with the same amount of batter – 75g, and all baked for the same amount of time – 20 minutes. The only difference is the type of “sugar” used. I also make a control batch using regular sugar.

Sugar keeps baked goods tender and fluffy, and caramelisation gives cakes and cookies that appealing golden-brown look. Would the substitutes fare as well?

None of the muffins are overly sweet, although two batches are slightly sweeter than the rest. Apart from the muffins made with sugar and the sugar blend, which are more fluffy, there are no major shocks in the texture department either. Most of the sugar substitutes produce muffins with a slightly wet crumb, except for two.

Given that people add fruit, nuts and/or frosting to their bakes, any of these downsides will be drowned out by the additions.

Still, there are enough differences among them for me to favour a couple over the others when I next make a cake or other sweet treat.

Cutting out sugar comes at a price, however. The caster sugar I use for baking costs about $2 for 1kg. The sugar substitutes are a good deal more expensive, at $30 to $40 a kg.