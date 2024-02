SINGAPORE – Coffee, tea or warabimochi? A wave of new tea and coffee concepts has been making a splash in recent months.

These include famed Taiwanese brand Louisa Coffee in Bugis with coffee beans roasted on site; home-grown brand amps tea, which launched ambitiously in 2024 with 14 outlets; and Japan’s Warabimochi Kamakura at One Holland Village, known for its beverages with a jelly-like warabimochi base.