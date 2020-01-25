Wuhan virus: MOH says online chatter that someone in Singapore has died from virus is fake news

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has come out to quash online rumours that an individual here has died from the Wuhan coronavirus, and reiterated that there have been no deaths here.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, MOH said that it was aware of such rumours circulating, and advised the public not to speculate or spread fake news.

The post said: "MOH is aware of rumours circulating online that an individual has died from the novel coronavirus infection at a shopping mall in Singapore.

"We would like to clarify that there have been no deaths among suspect or confirmed cases to date."

The public should visit MOH's website for updates on the Wuhan coronavirus situation.

The virus has infected more than 1,300 people and killed over 40 people in China. Singapore has three confirmed cases.

Earlier on Saturday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also took to Facebook to address and clarify misinformation.

The authority said it was aware of rumours circulating online that more than 100 arriving travellers from Wuhan were denied entry into Singapore, adding that this was not true.

"ICA would like to clarify that this is untrue and the alleged incident did not take place," it said.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told reporters at Changi Airport after meeting workers there, that while measures are being taken to mitigate the effect of the virus here, Singaporeans should make sure that they check information they receive and not spread fake news.

"I hope that every one of us will do our part as individuals to make sure that we take special precautions, and make sure that we observe good hygiene habits," said Mr Heng.

"And importantly, to watch out and keep a lookout for information and make sure that we do not spread false information."