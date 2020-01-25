Wuhan virus: China heads into Lunar New Year as deaths surge to 41; Europe finds first cases

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, AFP, REUTERS) - The death toll from the new coronavirus in China surged and the US and Europe confirmed new cases as travellers from the outbreak's centre in Wuhan have returned home and developed symptoms.

China confirmed another 15 deaths in the province at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has now infected more than 1,000 people globally, highlighting the challenges for health authorities around the world working to prevent a global pandemic.

The Health Commission of Hubei Province said in a statement published early on Saturday (Jan 25) that 180 new cases had been reported as of end-Friday, putting the total number of confirmed patients in the province at 752.

The dramatic rise in the death count in China could be a signal that the virus isn't yet under control despite aggressive steps by authorities there to limit travel for millions of people who live in the cities at the centre of the outbreak.

Scientists around the globe have been working to understand the virus better, how contagious it is and where it comes from.

While movement from the heart of the cases in Wuhan and nearby areas has been limited, thousands of people left the region for other points before the bans took effect.

In the US, two cases have been confirmed in people who returned from China. And in France, Europe's first two cases were identified on Friday.

The virus, first detected in the city of Wuhan last month, has sparked fears that the disease that could rival SARS, the pandemic that claimed almost 800 lives 17 years ago.

While global experts have mostly praised efforts to contain the virus, Chinese citizens are increasingly critical and anxious as the travel restrictions grow to encompass a population bigger than Australia.

The restrictions come during the Lunar New Year, the country's biggest celebration during which billions of trips are typically taken to vacation and visit family.

Beyond the restricted areas near Wuhan, major closures took place across the country amid the health fears.

Public events to mark the new year were cancelled, Shanghai Disneyland announced that it was closing indefinitely, and cinema chains cancelled movie screenings. The halt to activity comes during what is usually a peak period for spending, putting China's economic stabilisation at risk.

Related Story Wuhan virus: Key moments of the outbreak so far

US President Donald Trump, who is negotiating a trade agreement with China, praised its efforts to control the outbreak and thanked his counterpart, Xi Jinping.

"China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus," Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

Late Friday, French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn confirmed three cases of the coronavirus from China, the first reported infections in Europe.

The first case is in Bordeaux, and the other is in Paris. Buzyn said one patient, a 48-year-old man, had returned on Jan 22 from a trip to China that took him through Wuhan; she didn't provide details on the Paris patient. A third person, who is a close relative of one of the other two, has also been confirmed to have the virus, the health ministry said later.

The patient in Bordeaux was treated for symptoms the next day and hospitalised. He has been placed in an isolated room so as to not have further contacts, Buzyn told reporters at a press briefing.

"We will do everything possible to keep this epidemic under control while knowing it's possible, even probable, that there will be other cases, particularly in Europe," she said.

In the US, two cases have been reported and health authorities are monitoring more than 60 people for potential infection.

Related Story Wuhan virus: 16 people monitored for contact with US victim

Related Story Wuhan virus: Six things to know about Wuhan

US lawmakers said health authorities are expected to confirm a third case of coronavirus, following a closed-door briefing between lawmakers in Washington and federal health officials.

"We are expecting more cases in the US and we are likely going to see some cases among close contacts of travellers and human-to-human transmission," said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases.

Three people in New York state are being investigated for possible infection, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office. A fourth person has been investigated and tested negative.

The virus is believed to have emerged last month in a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan, spreading from infected animals to humans. It has an incubation period of about two weeks before infected people start to show symptoms, which resemble a cold or flu, the CDC said.

The CDC said it's working to get tests for the virus out to states so they can more quickly identify cases. Currently, samples have to be sent to the CDC for analysis.

"This situation is rapidly evolving. Information is coming in hour by hour, day by day," Messonnier said.