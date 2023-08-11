Workplace death rate holds steady, but there are concerns firms ‘becoming complacent again’: Zaqy

SINGAPORE - While the rate of workplace deaths held steady in the first half of 2023, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad is concerned companies are again becoming complacent in the aftermath of recent deaths.

From January to June, the fatality rate was 0.8 deaths per 100,000 workers, Mr Zaqy said at the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Awards ceremony at Resorts World Sentosa on Friday evening.

This was on a par with the rate between September 2022 and May 2023. The fatality rate for the whole of 2022 was 1.3 per 100,000 workers.

“Notwithstanding this, our preliminary investigations into recent fatalities showed that they occurred as a result of inadequate control measures and negligence. I am concerned that companies are maybe becoming complacent again,” said Mr Zaqy.

His comments came after a worker died in June when a wall collapsed during demolition works at a Tanjong Pagar worksite. Three days before that, a worker was killed after being electrocuted while installing solar panels on a rooftop.

There have been at least 16 workplace deaths so far in 2023. There were 46 fatalities in 2022 – the highest yearly toll since 2016.

On Friday, Mr Zaqy launched a free online tool for firms called iOwnWSH, which allows them to grasp their level of “WSH ownership” and get recommendations for improvement.

To get a customised report, employers have to send an online survey to their management, supervisors and workers.

The report helps firms identify areas for improvement, such as a low sense of psychological safety among workers due to an organisational blame culture.

“This will help them put in place appropriate interventions to improve WSH ownership,” said Mr Zaqy.

He also gave updates on a range of measures to strengthen safety unveiled in May.

For instance, from June 2024, companies must deploy video surveillance systems that track high-risk work activities at construction sites for projects valued at $5 million or more.

Mr Zaqy said a public consultation is under way on a draft guide detailing the coverage of high-risk work activities and other operational considerations.