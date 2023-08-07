Recent workplace fatalities due to lack of risk control measures, individual negligence: MOM

SINGAPORE – Recent cases of workplace deaths were mainly due to a combination of individual negligence and a lack of risk control measures, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday.

Urging employers to practise greater vigilance and ownership over workplace safety and health, the ministry added that it will not hesitate to hold employers and individuals accountable for lapses.

In a Facebook post, it cited two cases – the Tanjong Pagar structure collapse on June 15 which killed a 20-year-old Indian worker, and the death of a 33-year-old Indian driver at a Jurong West worksite on July 10.

“The lack of control measures at a demolition worksite led to the collapse of a wall which killed a worker. In a separate case, a driver was fatally struck by a reversing wheel loader,” MOM said of the two examples.

“Had the right safety measures been in place, and had greater care been taken to ensure a safe work environment, these fatalities could have been prevented.”

There have been at least 16 workplace deaths in 2023.

The previous year saw 46 – the highest annual figure since 2016, when there were 66 deaths.

To deal with the spike in workplace deaths, MOM introduced enhanced enforcement measures in June 2022.

These included doubling the composition fines for each workplace safety and health lapse, from a minimum of $1,000 to $2,000.

Companies that have been issued stop-work orders or have had workers experiencing major injuries will also have to engage external auditors to review current systems.

Chief executives of companies have also been made to personally account for lapses leading to serious or fatal workplace accidents.

MOM said it will continue to “strictly enforce” these measures, and also step up inspections.

In September 2022, it also imposed a six-month heightened safety period in a bid to curb the number of workplace fatalities.

It was originally slated to end on Feb 28, 2023, but was eventually extended till May 31.

Mr Silas Sng, commissioner for Workplace Safety and Health, said: “Each fatality serves as reminder of the severe consequences when workplace safety and health are not prioritised.

“We must not have a repeat of the spate of accidents in 2022. MOM will hold responsible parties fully accountable if they fail to protect the safety and well-being of workers.”