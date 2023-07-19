Worker who died after falling off rooftop likely disoriented from heat stress: Coroner

SINGAPORE - A man who was working on a seventh storey rooftop at a condominium on a hot day in 2022 before he fell to his death was likely disoriented from heat stress, said a coroner on Wednesday.

In an inquiry into construction worker Ahmmed Mohammad Manik’s death, the court heard that the 37-year-old Bangladeshi did not wear a harness and had inadequate access to water.

Coroner Marvin Bay said that the foreign worker and his colleague were sharing a 500ml bottle of water when they were deployed to work on the rooftop.

The colleague, Mr Hossain Md Akter, had to go down to the ground floor to get more water only after Mr Ahmmed began exhibiting signs of heat stress.

Coroner Bay, who ruled Mr Ahmmed’s death to be an unfortunate industrial misadventure, added: “Given our country’s tropical location, and our susceptibility to seasonal and climate change induced heat waves, it would be ideal if employers ensure that workers working at height, or in other inaccessible places, have ready and timely access to water.

“Ensuring that workers’ hydration needs are effectively and expeditiously met would mitigate the risk of both heat stress and heat stress induced injuries.”

The coroner also said that Mr Ahmmed’s employer, RJ Contract, had failed to implement proper work at height procedures.

He added that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) found that the waterproofing company had fallen short in complying with its own proposed plans for fall prevention.

Among other things, there was no handhold to allow safe descend for workers from a parapet wall to a roof.

MOM has since indicated that it is contemplating enforcement action against the firm for possible breaches under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Coroner Bay said that MOM’s investigation also noted that Mr Ahmmed had taken a short rest before the fatal fall in 2022.

It was unlikely that he was fatigued from labouring strenuously or working especially long hours at the time.