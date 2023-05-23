Video surveillance to be mandatory at construction projects worth $5m and up to boost workplace safety

SINGAPORE – Companies will have to deploy video surveillance systems at construction sites for projects valued at $5 million or more from June 2024, in a bid to improve worker safety.

The new requirement was part of a suite of measures announced by the authorities on Tuesday at the launch of the National Workplace Safety and Health Campaign 2023, to reduce workplace deaths and injuries – especially in high-risk sectors.

Comprising a network of cameras, monitors or display units, and recorders, the video systems will be used to deter unsafe behaviour, identify workplace safety and health risks, and facilitate investigations into incidents.

The authorities said video systems will be required at construction sites where high-risk activities take place, and companies will bear the cost of implementing them. Further details on the roll-out will be announced when ready.

In the past two years, companies that committed serious safety offences have been required to implement such systems, and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that feedback garnered thus far has been positive, with firms able to better monitor on-site working conditions.

Other measures to be rolled out include tightening safety requirements for government construction projects in future, and requiring the chief executives and board directors of all companies in higher-risk industries to attend a half-day programme on safety from March 2024.

These initiatives come amid a rise in the rate of major injuries. The major injury rate per 100,000 workers rose to 19.2 for the period from September 2022 to March 2023, up from 16.8 for the January-to-August period in 2022.

This increase occurred in spite of a heightened safety period that MOM imposed from Sept 1, 2022, following a rise in workplace deaths between January and August that year, when 36 deaths were recorded – one fewer than the 37 for the whole of 2021. There were 46 deaths in all in 2022.

Speaking at the campaign launch on Tuesday at the Singapore Expo, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the heightened safety period will not be extended further after the current three-month extension ends on May 31.

MOM said it is not possible to perpetually hold high-risk industries on a tight leash via the heightened safety period, which is “heavy-handed”, with a strong focus on enforcement and penalties such as banning firms from hiring new foreign workers for three months following safety breaches.

Mr Zaqy added that the measure “has served its purpose as an urgent call on employers to prioritise safety and has brought down workplace fatalities”. Moving forward, “it is imperative that we recognise that it takes the collective will, responsibility and effort of the entire ecosystem to keep our workers safe and healthy”, he said.

Some measures that were implemented during the period, such as requiring chief executives to personally account to the authorities for serious safety lapses, will be retained, MOM said. A multi-agency workplace safety task force – set up in October 2022 – will also be kept to look at how to further improve safety.

Most of the new measures announced on Tuesday will be rolled out over the next six months to a year, to give companies time to adjust.