Heartbreak and grief: 1,000 attended funeral of worker who died in Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse

SINGAPORE – As the noise from media coverage and funeral preparations faded, Mr Raja Manickam found himself on an Air India Express flight from Singapore to India on June 17 with the body of his grand-nephew, Mr Vinoth Kumar.

The latter had died two days earlier when a wall collapsed during demolition works at the Fuji Xerox Towers building in Tanjong Pagar.

Mr Vinoth, 20, was the sole casualty in the accident.

Upon touching down in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu state, Mr Raja, 44, escorted his grand-nephew’s body in an ambulance to Mr Vinoth’s village in Veeranamalai, six hours away.

The Straits Times has stayed in touch with Mr Raja, who is currently at home in Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ST by phone, Mr Raja said he could not bring himself to break the news to Mr Vinoth’s parents.

“After the accident, I told only my family about what happened and that I’m coming home. I didn’t know how to tell his parents that I’m coming back with their son’s body.”

He arrived in Veeranamalai at dawn last Sunday.

Mr Vinoth’s parents suspected something was wrong as crowds began to gather outside their house. Then they saw their son’s body.

“I cannot even explain how much they cried. They cried until they couldn’t even breathe,” Mr Raja said quietly.

He told ST that the funeral was attended by nearly 1,000 people, including family members, villagers and those from surrounding villages.

“The whole village was wailing and falling at my feet, asking why I brought him back as a corpse,” he said.

Mr Raja was too distraught to sleep till four days after the funeral. He also had no appetite, managing to drink only a glass of milk at the time.

“The past few days have been difficult for me. I don’t think I can forget what happened for the rest of my life,” he said.