SUTD launches drone for safer, more efficient viaduct inspection

SINGAPORE - An engineering professor and two post-graduate students at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have devised a specialised drone for inspecting viaducts in a safe and efficient manner.

Associate Professor Foong Shaohui, 42, who is associate head of pillar, engineering product development at SUTD, came up with the idea in 2019 when chatting with some Land Transport Authority officers who told him of the difficulty of inspecting viaduct bearings for wear and tear, or defects.

These disc-like bearings facilitate the movement of viaduct beams, which expand and contract with changing temperature.

The task would involve lifting a worker on a mechanical hoist when the ground below allows for this, and even erecting temporary scaffolding over more difficult terrain such as waterways. The worker would have to work at several metres above ground and depend on manual methods of measuring the bearings.

Prof Foong then worked with two students to come up with a drone system for this task – Mr Liu Jingmin, 28, a master’s student in charge of hardware development for the drone, and Mr Denzel Lee, 30, a PhD student in charge of software development for the project.