Robot ‘butler’ trial launched at HDB rental block, delivering meals to home-bound seniors

SINGAPORE – At an ageing block of rental flats in Queenstown, Aiden the robot has started work as a “butler”. Somewhat resembling a photocopier machine, it has been roped in to deliver meals to a group of frail seniors living in rental flats, under an existing programme that allows them to live independently.

Aiden – its full name is Autonomous Intelligence for Delivery and Engagement – rides the smallish lifts and navigates the narrow corridors all by itself. It has a small arm that it can extend to press lift buttons to call for the lift and select the floor.

“It is like a human being taking the lift,” said Ms Karen Wee, executive director of Lions Befriender (LB), the social service agency that is collaborating on this trial with Delta Electronics Singapore, which specialises in industrial and building automation solutions.

Other types of delivery robots require lifts to be equipped with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, in order for them to communicate with the lift. Installing this could cost around $300,000, she said.

The trial for Aiden was officially launched at Block 151 Mei Ling Street last week, and will run till February 2024.

The autonomous mobile robot delivers two daily meals to seniors aged 67-82, as well as other items such as laundry or medications if needed.

The seniors are beneficiaries of LB’s senior group home programme, which helps home-bound seniors who cannot buy or prepare their own meals and have no caregivers to help them do so.

LB has just one staff under the programme, and she has been delivering the meals to seniors, together with volunteers and now, “micro-jobbers”. In August, LB started a scheme that pays seniors $1 for each meal they deliver in their spare time.

With Aiden, the sole staff member can be freed up to do other tasks, such as social bonding, conducting sessions to slow the onset of dementia such as art therapy and photo reminiscence sessions, Ms Wee said.

Last week, retiree Seow Thian Kee, 73, opened his door to Aiden, which announced “I have arrived at my destination”. Aiden scanned a QR code on Mr Seow’s pass and popped open one compartment door, allowing him to retrieve the items in it.