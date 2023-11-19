India looks to drones to deliver essential medical supplies to far-flung areas

NEW DELHI – In the sub-zero, snow-laden Himalayas, batches of bags of blood, plasma and platelets were flown by drone over multiple 20km trips in a high-altitude drone delivery trial in October.

In under seven minutes, the drone covered what would have been an hour’s journey by road in challenging terrain.

“We wanted to check whether the blood was usable after transferring it using the drone,” said scientist Sumit Aggarwal, a programme officer at the division of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a state research institute.

It was. Besides blood components, the drone also transported essential medicine between Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti district in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and remote areas such as Tholang district.

The successful two-week trial was part of a series undertaken by ICMR to test drone deliveries under different climatic and geographical conditions, as India seeks to become a multi-sectoral drone hub by 2030.

In May, when temperatures crossed 40 deg C, scientists tested blood deliveries by drones in the vicinity of India’s capital city New Delhi.

Plans are now being drawn up for organ transport, among other trials including the delivery of sputum test samples for tuberculosis in a tribal area in the southern state of Telangana state to cut down diagnostic delays.

“It (drone deliveries) will support our health outreach,” Dr Aggarwal told The Straits Times.

He noted that drones were being used in healthcare in some African countries like Rwanda to transport medicine.

“But we in India, we have to generate evidence in the Indian context,” he added.

India aims to become a hub for drone manufacturing and use by 2030.

Drones, which are currently manufactured or assembled in India with parts sourced from countries like China, are used in policing, agriculture and defence, including manning India’s porous borders in a bid to curb illegal activities such as smuggling and trafficking.

In agriculture, drones are widely used to spray crops with pesticide and to monitor farmlands.

In the healthcare sector, the use of drones came into prominence during Covid-19, when they were used to send vaccines and other medicine to remote areas in north-eastern India.

Since then, diagnostic labs and other research institutes across the country have also been experimenting with its use.