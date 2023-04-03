Street-hail cabs still viable as cost, duration of point-to-point commutes rise: Survey

SINGAPORE – Despite the wide adoption of ride-hailing phone apps, it is still possible to get a taxi on the street, a survey by The Straits Times showed.

This is also the cheapest way to hire a point-to-point ride, though with waiting times that are generally longer than other modes most of the time.

A repeat of a pre-Covid-19 pandemic poll done in 2019, the latest survey confirms what commuters have been experiencing: Point-to-point rides are costlier and waiting times longer.

On average, fares have risen by around 27 per cent, while waiting time has increased by 34 per cent.

The changes in fares for street-hailed and phone-booked taxis, however, are less substantial when compared with the increases seen in the other modes.

The findings were derived from averaging the values of 45 trips that the ST team made over three days in March – two Fridays and a Monday, between the city and the SPH News Centre in Toa Payoh – at peak times of the day to replicate user experiences during times of high demand.

In terms of absolute cost, fares by ride-hailing apps were the highest, with Gojek having the longest waiting time and Zig having the shortest.

Phone-booked cabs were quickest to arrive on the first two days, but on the last day – a rainy Friday evening – ST intern Tang Bi Feng could not secure a cab after one hour of trying.

“I made a total of 10 calls, with each call cut off after four minutes 30 seconds,” said the 22-year-old student from Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.

For the purpose of this study, ST extrapolated fares and wait times for this trip based on the two other days, assuming a cab was available.

ComfortDelGro, the dominant taxi operator here, said rides hailed using its Zig app had overtaken the number of phone-booked rides.

As for street hails, ST intern Jefferson Lin, 20, said he had tried hailing from the kerbside but taxis would not stop. He had to take them at taxi stands instead.

Cabby Donald Lee, 63, told Mr Lin that he typically caters to three or four street hails a day, compared with five or six before Covid-19.

“I will usually go to taxi stands nowadays,” Mr Lee added. “I pick up passengers only during peak hours too. If I drive off-peak, I will have to make many many trips in a day because each trip will likely be less than $10. That is why I don’t drive off-peak.”

ST intern Eunice Sng, 22, a Nanyang Technological University communication studies student, said one Gojek driver “took a long time to reach the SPH News Centre entrance”.

“He seemed to keep changing his route when nearing, and that delayed the pick-up.”