Street-hail cabs still viable as cost, duration of point-to-point commutes rise: Survey

SINGAPORE – Despite the wide adoption of ride-hailing phone apps, it is still possible to get a taxi on the street, a survey by The Straits Times showed.
This is also the cheapest way to hire a point-to-point ride, though with waiting times that are generally longer than other modes most of the time.
A repeat of a pre-Covid-19 pandemic poll done in 2019, the latest survey confirms what commuters have been experiencing: Point-to-point rides are costlier and waiting times longer.
On average, fares have risen by around 27 per cent, while waiting time has increased by 34 per cent.
The changes in fares for street-hailed and phone-booked taxis, however, are less substantial when compared with the increases seen in the other modes.
The findings were derived from averaging the values of 45 trips that the ST team made over three days in March – two Fridays and a Monday, between the city and the SPH News Centre in Toa Payoh – at peak times of the day to replicate user experiences during times of high demand.
In terms of absolute cost, fares by ride-hailing apps were the highest, with Gojek having the longest waiting time and Zig having the shortest.
Phone-booked cabs were quickest to arrive on the first two days, but on the last day – a rainy Friday evening – ST intern Tang Bi Feng could not secure a cab after one hour of trying.
“I made a total of 10 calls, with each call cut off after four minutes 30 seconds,” said the 22-year-old student from Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.
For the purpose of this study, ST extrapolated fares and wait times for this trip based on the two other days, assuming a cab was available.
ComfortDelGro, the dominant taxi operator here, said rides hailed using its Zig app had overtaken the number of phone-booked rides.
As for street hails, ST intern Jefferson Lin, 20, said he had tried hailing from the kerbside but taxis would not stop. He had to take them at taxi stands instead.
Cabby Donald Lee, 63, told Mr Lin that he typically caters to three or four street hails a day, compared with five or six before Covid-19.
“I will usually go to taxi stands nowadays,” Mr Lee added. “I pick up passengers only during peak hours too. If I drive off-peak, I will have to make many many trips in a day because each trip will likely be less than $10. That is why I don’t drive off-peak.”
ST intern Eunice Sng, 22, a Nanyang Technological University communication studies student, said one Gojek driver “took a long time to reach the SPH News Centre entrance”.
“He seemed to keep changing his route when nearing, and that delayed the pick-up.”
ST intern Judd Siow, 21, encountered less-than-pleasant Grab rides. One driver cancelled after three minutes, another could not find his way, a taxi was reassigned multiple times, and there was one “young, dangerous driver”.
“He swerved from lane to lane,” Mr Siow said. “And he crossed chevron markings at an expressway exit. Honked a lot, too.” Chevron markings are safety features and motorists who cross them face fines and demerit points.
ST intern Josiah Teo, who took Zig app rides, encountered a couple of cancellations too, but new drivers were reassigned fairly quickly.
Commenting on the findings of the survey, Singapore University of Social Sciences Associate Professor Walter Theseira, an economist, said fares across the various ride-hailing platforms had “stabilised” after “introductory prices that were not sustainable” in the earlier years.
As for the relatively lower fares for street hails, Prof Theseira said: “Commuters pay for that through longer waiting times, especially during peak periods.
“An important part of competition for ride-hailing apps is waiting times, as an app with greater market share can usually offer more reliable service and lower wait times.
“The smaller players generally compete by offering lower prices with the trade-off of lower service reliability as they have fewer drivers and customers on their network. It remains to be seen if there will be a viable niche for such players.”
Meanwhile, the substantial increase in point-to-point journey times has made several of such trips longer than taking the MRT or even the bus over the same distance.
Prof Theseira noted: “Point-to-point transport is only for trips that can’t be connected well by public transport, or for passengers who have difficulty using public transport.
“Over time, the range of such trips will fall. They will also become more expensive and more niche over time as public transport gets better. The Tokyo model may be what we are evolving to, where people don’t take taxis for regular travel at all.”
- Additional reporting by Judd Siow, Jefferson Lin, Josiah Teo, Tang Bi Feng and Eunice Sng