Commuter satisfaction with cab, private-hire services slips

SINGAPORE – Commuters were less satisfied with taxi and private-hire car services in 2022 than they were in 2021, an annual survey commissioned by the Public Transport Council revealed.

Taxi services received a mean satisfaction score of 8.1, down from 8.5 in 2021., with waiting time being the biggest bugbear (7.1 points), followed by taxi stand accessibility (7.6).

Private-hire car (PHC) services scored 7.9, down from 8.3 in 2021. Again, waiting time was the weakest link (6.9), followed by service provided by driver (7.7).

Combined, the satisfaction score of the two point-to-point (P2P) transport services slipped to 8, down from 8.4 in 2021.

The poll was conducted from Oct 3 to Oct 14, 2022 with 2,701 taxi and PHC commuters. Survey respondents were those who used these P2P transport services three times or more in a typical week, and had used the services on the same day of completing the survey.