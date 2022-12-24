Taxi and private-hire industry expands, with monthly increase of vocational licence applications

SINGAPORE - To meet the spike in demand for taxis and private hire cars since the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, the industry has been adjusting and steadily expanding, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor.

In 2022, there were 950 new applications for taxi and vocational licences per month, compared to around 650 seen per month in 2021.

Additionally, the number of daily trips has also increased by 32,000 on average. This is 6 per cent higher than in 2021.

Sharing in a Facebook post on Saturday, Dr Khor cited Singapore borders reopening and more employees returning to the workplace even as pandemic measures ease for the increase in demand for taxi and private hire services.

To convey her appreciation for taxi and private hire drivers during the festive season, Dr Khor visited Lucky Plaza on Thursday to spread Christmas cheer to these drivers.

In her Facebook post, Dr Khor said: “I would like to convey my appreciation and thanks to all our drivers out there for continuing to provide us with essential transport services during this busy festive period.”