Aviation sector to fill 4,300 jobs in coming year; workforce at 95% of pre-Covid-19 levels

SINGAPORE - More than 4,300 aviation jobs are expected to be filled in the coming year as Singapore positions its air hub for post-Covid-19 growth, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Friday.

The jobs on offer include positions for pilots, cabin crew, engineers and technicians.

After losing about a third of its workers during the pandemic as air travel ground to a halt, the aviation sector has since rebuilt its workforce to about 95 per cent of 2019 levels, Mr Chee said during the opening of the 2023 OneAviation Careers fair at Suntec City Convention Centre.

In May, the aviation workforce was at about 90 per cent of 2019 levels.

The acting minister also unveiled a refreshed road map to chart Changi Airport’s future as a global aviation hub amid intensifying competition from neighbouring and regional airports.

“We must never take our current hub status as a given,” Mr Chee said.

He added: “Technology is progressing at a blistering pace, including advances in artificial intelligence… Our ability to adapt and transform with technology will determine if we remain a premier air hub or lose our position to competitors.”

Before the pandemic, the Changi air hub and its related industries supported almost 200,000 jobs across Singapore’s economy and formed more than 5 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product.

While the skies look bright as passenger traffic at Changi – now at around 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – is set to recover fully by the first half of 2024 or earlier, Mr Chee sketched out several challenges facing the aviation sector.

Challenges ahead

One key issue is that the Republic’s workforce cannot continue expanding at the same pace because of an ageing population, and workplaces as well as work practices will have to adapt to this, he noted.

“The aviation sector will have to contend with an increasingly tight local labour market, together with other sectors in the Singapore economy,” Mr Chee said.

By 2030, nearly one in four Singaporeans will be over 65, compared with one in 10 in 2010.

This will be especially challenging for certain aviation roles involving physically demanding manual work, he added.

Hence, one of the four strategies laid out in the refreshed road map, or industry transformation map (ITM), for the sector is to transform airport operations through technology and automation.

The other strategies in the new Air Transport ITM 2025 are to build a safe and sustainable air hub, innovate in growth areas such as unmanned aviation, and develop a resilient workforce equipped for the future.

Through the use of biometrics and digital solutions, for instance, Singapore residents and visitors will progressively be able to clear immigration checkpoints without having to use passports from 2024, Mr Chee said.