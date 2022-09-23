Cleaner vehicles, greener air-conditioning to be studied to lower Changi Airport's carbon footprint

SINGAPORE - Cleaner vehicles, better cooling systems at terminals and the installation of solar panels in open spaces around Changi Airport's runways.

These are among the proposals mooted by an international panel of experts and business representatives to reduce the carbon footprint of Singapore's aviation sector.

In a report it submitted to the Government on Friday, the 20-member panel gave 15 recommendations on how to make the airport, airlines and air traffic management here greener.

The Government will study its proposals, and incorporate them into a blueprint that outlines Singapore's 2030 and 2050 goals for a greener air hub which will be published in 2023.

The report comes as the global aviation industry moves to decarbonise to address climate change, which the panel said is "an existential issue that impacts air travel directly".

It is untenable for the aviation industry to remain on its current trajectory, the panel said, noting that the sector's contribution to global emissions is estimated to increase significantly from 2 per cent before the pandemic to 22 per cent if nothing is done.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Friday said the report and the upcoming blueprint are clear signals of Singapore’s commitment to sustainability, which in turn will give the Republic an edge over other air hubs.

The panel - which was formed in February and consulted more than 120 representatives from 40 industry players over six months - said airport operations are highly energy intensive, and proposed six ways that Changi can reduce its footprint.

One is to replace the existing fleet of about 2,000 to 3,000 vehicles used for airside operations with cleaner alternatives, such as fully electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles.

About 10 per cent of Changi Airport's airside vehicles are already fully electric, and there are more than 100 charging points available across the four terminals.

For instance, baggage tractors at Terminal 4 now run on battery power.

For larger vehicles that are harder to convert, such as catering trucks, the panel mooted using renewable diesel made from animal fats, food waste and plant oils.

The panel also found that air-conditioning consumes the most electricity at Changi Airport, accounting for 60 per cent of the power used by the four terminals.

Work is being done to reduce this, including upgrading existing air-conditioning systems and using solar films on windows. But the panel said other solutions like district cooling can be adopted to make air-conditioning at the airport more efficient. Detailed assessments should be done over the next two years, including trials.

These alternative cooling methods can then be included in the design of the upcoming Terminal 5 to achieve maximum energy savings, the panel said.

Changi Airport should also maximise solar power use by looking at whether it can install solar panels on untapped open spaces within the airfield, the panel added.