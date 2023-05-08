How Changi Airport is rebuilding its global reach post-Covid-19 pandemic

By April 1, 2023, there were 102 airlines operating more than 6,000 weekly flights, connecting Singapore with 145 cities. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Kok Yufeng
Transport Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
32 min ago
SINGAPORE – It might have been serendipity, but on the day that this reporter sat down with Mr Lim Ching Kiat for an interview at Changi Airport Terminal 2, another city was added to the airport’s growing network.

Last Thursday, Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo announced that it would be flying directly between Singapore and Bhubaneswar, a city in eastern India, from June 3. It is another feather in the cap for Mr Lim and his team, whose job is to bring in more traffic to Changi Airport and rebuild its reach.

