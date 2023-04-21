New centre launched to train ITE students for aviation jobs

SINGAPORE – Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students who are looking to pursue a career in airport operations will receive training at a new state-of-the-art centre launched on Friday.

The Airport Operations Simulation Training Centre at ITE College East includes a cross-section of a Boeing 787 cargo hold with loading devices to train students on how to handle cargo and baggage, as well as a driving simulator to familiarise them with driving conditions on the airport apron, runways and taxiways.

A three-dimensional projection of the layout of Changi Airport is also available to visually represent its complex and inter-dependent operations for trainees.

ITE College East principal Yek Tiew Ming said the centre was specially designed to simulate actual job situations, to provide students with a better understanding of the skills required of them and prepare them adequately for future jobs in the aviation industry.

“This would help to ease their learning curve when they enter the workforce,” said Dr Yek.

The new training centre marks the latest addition to a suite of facilities at ITE College East, among them the Airport Premium Lounge and Cabin Training Facility.

The centre also features a panoramic classroom projection, a fully rotatable three-dimensional projection of airside ground support equipment vehicles, and a repurposed unit load device from partner company Dubai National Air Travel Agency (dnata).

Guest-of-Honour S. Iswaran, Minister for Transport and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations, said at the launch of the centre: “As we build for the future, the workforce at Changi must be equipped with the skill sets to manage more complex operations, adapt to new processes (and) harness innovative technologies like autonomous and digital solutions, as well as initiatives to enhance sustainability.

“Hence, we must continue to recruit, train and maintain a good flow of new talent into the aviation sector, equipped with the relevant skills through the use of the latest teaching tools. The Airport Operations Simulation Training Centre introduced today is a very important example of that.”

In March, Changi Airport was named the world’s best airport for the 12th time by London-based research firm Skytrax, regaining its crown after losing out in 2021 and 2022 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ITE has also introduced a new work-study diploma in customer experience management (aviation), four years after rolling out one in airport operations. An alternative customer-centred track to the aviation-related courses currently offered by ITE, the 2½-year programme offers trainees hands-on industry experience in combination with classroom learning.

Participants will learn to carry out customer behaviour analysis and manage quality customer experience, covering ground-handling services like passenger and baggage check-in, arrival and departure, and service disputes. Graduates from the course can pursue jobs in customer contact services, customer affairs, passenger services and relations, and lounge operations, among jobs in other areas.