Ramping up automation at Changi Airport a priority for next 3 to 5 years: CAAS director

SINGAPORE - A trial of driverless baggage tractors that began during the pandemic will hit a major milestone in the coming weeks as Changi Airport takes its next step towards autonomous operations on the tarmac.

By April, three TractEasy baggage tractors being tested at Terminal 3 will be allowed to move around without a safety driver – the first time the tractors will be truly unmanned. This is after more than a year of assessments during live flight operations.

Separately, a different set of driverless baggage trailers from British transport technology firm Aurrigo is also undergoing a proof-of-concept trial that could transform how airside operations are conducted.

In late 2022, Changi Airport became the first in the world to test the vehicles’ ability to autonomously load and unload baggage containers at the aircraft stand, which is a designated area where a plane is parked.

These are positive steps, but the airport needs to make a big leap towards actually implementing such technologies at scale, said Ms Angela Ng, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore’s (CAAS) director of aviation industry, on Wednesday.

Going forward, this will be the priority for CAAS and Changi Airport Group (CAG) in the next three to five years, she told Inter-Airport South-East Asia, a three-day aviation trade conference held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Ms Ng said airside operations at Changi are labour-intensive, hence a significant step needs to be taken to reduce the reliance on manpower.

She also had an eye on Terminal 5, which is expected to serve 50 million passengers a year when completed in the mid-2030s – more than T1 and T3 combined.

The sheer size of the terminal means more workers will be required and technology will be needed so that operations can start at a higher level of productivity, Ms Ng added, noting that the design of T5 will factor in space for different types of automation.

She said CAG and CAAS have made heavy investments in automation and innovation over the past two years, and the pandemic also provided an opportunity to accelerate and intensify trials while passenger terminals were closed due to low traffic.

This was the case with Aurrigo’s Auto-Dolly baggage vehicle and its Auto-DollyTug variant, which is designed to tow up to four traditional, unpowered luggage dollies.

These vehicles were trialled first at Terminal 4, which was closed due to Covid-19. After T4 reopened in September 2022, the trial was shifted to Terminal 2 as the northern wing is still closed for upgrading.

“There is less traffic over at T2, so we can do more advanced manoeuvres and more testing,” Aurrigo chief executive David Keene told The Straits Times.