Over 300,000 travellers crossed M'sia-S'pore land border daily last weekend

When The Straits Times visited Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday, most of the queues had subsided after travellers chose to take the train or cross the border at off-peak hours.

Ms Michelle Lee, 40, was relieved to see shorter queues on her return to Singapore after she was stuck in a snaking queue at Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday at 6.25am.

The Malaysian flight attendant said: "Normally, there is no one there at this time. But there was a queue all the way until the bus stop outside.

"I only realised later when a friend told me it was because Singapore's National Day is on Tuesday so maybe people took the chance to go across for a short holiday before coming back to celebrate."

To avoid crowds on her return trip, Ms Lee made sure her bus commute would reach Woodlands Checkpoint by 5pm, an hour before the start of evening peak traffic.

Mr Paul Lim, 27, a finance executive, also experienced a smooth clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday evening.

The Singaporean, who spent the weekend visiting KSL City Mall and nearby food places with some secondary school friends, said he had planned his itinerary based on his past experiences with traffic jams along the Causeway.

Mr Lim said: "We decided to go on Friday afternoon and took the train because usually those who finish work would drive in on Friday evening."

Meanwhile, the air checkpoints saw an average traveller volume of more than 78,000 a day between Friday and Sunday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

ICA reminded all travellers, including fully vaccinated Singaporeans, arriving in Singapore via air or sea to submit the SG Arrival Card, which contains health declaration information, within three days before arrival.