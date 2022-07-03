Contactless immigration clearance system being trialled at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Those driving into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint from now till October may be asked to use a new automated clearance system, allowing them to clear immigration without having to interact with an officer.

Instead, the driver will scan the passports of everyone in the car, and cameras will identify the travellers using facial and iris biometrics before letting them through.

The second version of the Automated Passenger In-car Clearance System (Apics), developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), was launched for trial on June 21.

The first prototype was trialled in December 2017, requiring travellers to present their fingerprints on a biometric device extended to them via a robotic arm.

This proved to still be cumbersome, as passengers had to fiddle with the device inside the car.

The new version being trialled has been updated to allow greater convenience.

As the vehicle enters the clearance booth, sensors detect what kind of car it is and automatically adjusts the self-help kiosk to the appropriate height.

At the kiosk, the driver scans the passports of everyone in the vehicle in any sequence.

Travellers are then prompted to look towards the different cameras positioned outside the car.

Their faces and irises are scanned simultaneously and authenticated before they are let into Singapore.

Currently, the trial is being conducted at the checkpoint on weekday nights.

Travellers are selected based on several conditions due to the limitations of the system.

These conditions include having a maximum of four people in the car who must be above the age of six.

It took less than five minutes for a car with passengers to clear immigration using the system during a media demonstration on Wednesday (June 29).