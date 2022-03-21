How to submit the SG Arrival Card

SINGAPORE - Submission of the SG Arrival Card, which is required of all travellers entering Singapore, is free of charge and takes about three to 10 minutes to complete.

These are the steps to submit the card.

1. Choose your preferred language at the top right corner of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website.

2. For foreign visitors, fill in your personal particulars, including name, passport number, date of birth, nationality and place of residence. Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders will need to fill in only their identity card number.

3. All travellers will need to indicate their e-mail address, mobile number and date of arrival and the address at which they will be residing while in Singapore.

4. All travellers will have to complete a health declaration in which they will be asked to declare their travel history and whether they are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

5. Upload the QR code of your overseas digital vaccination certificate if you have one. Visitors can still submit the SG Arrival Card submission without this step but will have to show their vaccination certificate to ICA officers upon arrival when requested.

6. Upon successful submission, an acknowledgement e-mail will be sent to travellers.