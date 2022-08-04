Heavy traffic, delays expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints during National Day holiday

SINGAPORE - Motorists crossing the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints can expect heavy traffic and delays this National Day weekend and holiday period (Aug 5 to Aug 10) following a peak of more than 290,000 commuters a day over the past weekend.

The number of daily crossings from July 29 to 31 surpassed the weekend travel volumes recorded during this year's June school holidays, Vesak Day and Good Friday weekends, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Aug 4).

Weekends during the June school holiday saw about 278,000 travellers each day.

As traffic flow has been increasing along the causeway and at the checkpoints, commuters are advised to adjust their travel plans, if possible, to avoid being caught in a jam.

Pre- pandemic, during peak traffic at the National Day long weekend in 2019, travellers at the land checkpoints had to wait for up to four hours before they cleared immigration, added the ICA.

Therefore, travellers are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid the following peak hours:

- From 3pm and 11.59pm, travellers leaving Singapore on Friday (Aug 5)

- From 6am to 10am and 4pm to 9pm, travellers leaving Singapore on Saturday (Aug 6)

- From 6pm to 11.59pm, those arriving in Singapore between Sunday (Aug 7) and Wednesday (Aug 10).

Those departing from the Woodlands checkpoint should also note that Malaysia's immigration department, Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia, has been conducting upgrading works on their arrival immigration car booths since June.

During this period, booths undergoing upgrading at theBangunan Sultan IskandarCustoms, Immigration and Quarantine Complex will not be operational.

Before leaving Singapore, motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Traffic updates will also be posted on the ICA's social media pages.