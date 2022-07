SINGAPORE - Since the land borders reopened on April 1, motorists have resumed driving to Malaysia.

On July 16, a Singapore-registered Honda Civic Type R was reportedly stolen from the parking compound of SkyAvenue shopping mall in Genting Highlands in the state of Pahang. It was said to be found three days later in a condominium carpark in another state - Selangor - with parts missing and carrying a different registration plate.