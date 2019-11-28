Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 28.

First brain bank in Singapore launched to improve research on Asian brain disorders, donors wanted



A projection of the "Anatomoage", a virtual dissection tablet, is seen during the launch of the Brain Bank Singapore, at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine on Nov 27, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The brain bank is believed to be the first of its kind in South-east Asia, with similar centres already established in China, Europe and the United States.

READ MORE HERE

MRT reliability is at a high - now to keep it there



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The improvement in rail reliability is remarkable, putting Singapore's system on a par with Taipei's, which is regarded as one of the world's best. But there's no room for complacency.

READ MORE HERE

How data security review committee's recommendations could have prevented government data breaches and leaks



The Government has accepted these recommendations and will implement them across most of its systems by the end of 2021, with the rest adopting the measures by the end of 2023. PHOTO: PIXABAY



The Government has accepted a host of recommendations to bolster data security and will implement them across most of its systems by the end of 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong Polytechnic University cleared of protesters; police to enter campus today



Medical personnel leaving The Hong Kong Polytechnic University yesterday. Security teams from the university scoured the maze of campus buildings for a second day, but no one was found. PHOTO: REUTERS



A police team will look for dangerous items and collect evidence as a near two-week siege of the campus in Kowloon ends.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Athletics gives pole vaulter Rachel Yang 5-figure sum as ‘gesture of goodwill’ after Asiad qualification snafu



Last September, Rachel Yang sought compensation to recover the costs she had incurred in training and preparing overseas for the Indonesia Games, as well as for loss of income. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Straits Times understands that the sum covers Yang’s loss of income from March to August 2018.

READ MORE HERE

The Online Citizen trial: District judge rejects application for Constitution-related question to be addressed in High Court



The Online Citizen editor Terry Xu (left) and Daniel Augustin De Costa both face criminal defamation charges. De Costa also faces one count of using a computer to perform an unauthorised access to another man's e-mail. PHOTOS: ST FILE, TIMOTHY DAVID



Daniel Augustin De Costa is accused of defaming members of the Singapore Cabinet in an article he allegedly contributed to socio-political website The Online Citizen last year.

READ MORE HERE

Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon



In May 2014, Madam Goh Guan Sin (above) was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was advised by Dr Ho Kee Hang, a visiting consultant at NUH, to remove the tumour. PHOTO: CAROL CHIAM



The family of Madam Goh Guan Sin was also ordered to pay her hospital bills, which amounted to more than $397,000 as of July this year.

READ MORE HERE

Conservation of old fire station and former railway staff quarters in Bukit Timah welcomed



Plans for the former Bukit Timah Fire Station include a new visitor centre to direct the public to nearby nature and heritage attractions. URA said the building provides a good representation of fire station architecture here. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Plans for the former Bukit Timah Fire Station include a new visitor centre while the former Railway Station Staff Quarters and its compound could host a small food and beverage establishment.

READ MORE HERE

Mixed-use development One Holland Village to include homes, retail, offices and community spaces



Residential units at One Holland Village are split into three distinct blocks, and will be open for sale on Nov 30, 2019. PHOTO: FAR EAST ORGANIZATION



The development in Holland Drive will feature 296 residential apartments and 255 serviced units. The retail space has already signed on a few tenants including supermarket Cold Storage.

READ MORE HERE

Celeb Chats Podcast: Anthony Chen forced Yeo Yann Yann to lose weight for role of Ling in Wet Season

Yeo won Best Actress at the Golden Horse Awards. But Chen, director of Ilo Ilo and Wet Season, says he did not want to cast her until he was sure he could transform her from top to toe.

READ MORE HERE