Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 28.
First brain bank in Singapore launched to improve research on Asian brain disorders, donors wanted
The brain bank is believed to be the first of its kind in South-east Asia, with similar centres already established in China, Europe and the United States.
MRT reliability is at a high - now to keep it there
The improvement in rail reliability is remarkable, putting Singapore's system on a par with Taipei's, which is regarded as one of the world's best. But there's no room for complacency.
How data security review committee's recommendations could have prevented government data breaches and leaks
The Government has accepted a host of recommendations to bolster data security and will implement them across most of its systems by the end of 2021.
Hong Kong Polytechnic University cleared of protesters; police to enter campus today
A police team will look for dangerous items and collect evidence as a near two-week siege of the campus in Kowloon ends.
Singapore Athletics gives pole vaulter Rachel Yang 5-figure sum as ‘gesture of goodwill’ after Asiad qualification snafu
The Straits Times understands that the sum covers Yang’s loss of income from March to August 2018.
The Online Citizen trial: District judge rejects application for Constitution-related question to be addressed in High Court
Daniel Augustin De Costa is accused of defaming members of the Singapore Cabinet in an article he allegedly contributed to socio-political website The Online Citizen last year.
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
The family of Madam Goh Guan Sin was also ordered to pay her hospital bills, which amounted to more than $397,000 as of July this year.
Conservation of old fire station and former railway staff quarters in Bukit Timah welcomed
Plans for the former Bukit Timah Fire Station include a new visitor centre while the former Railway Station Staff Quarters and its compound could host a small food and beverage establishment.
Mixed-use development One Holland Village to include homes, retail, offices and community spaces
The development in Holland Drive will feature 296 residential apartments and 255 serviced units. The retail space has already signed on a few tenants including supermarket Cold Storage.
Celeb Chats Podcast: Anthony Chen forced Yeo Yann Yann to lose weight for role of Ling in Wet Season
Yeo won Best Actress at the Golden Horse Awards. But Chen, director of Ilo Ilo and Wet Season, says he did not want to cast her until he was sure he could transform her from top to toe.