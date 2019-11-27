Celeb Chats Podcast: Anthony Chen forced Yeo Yann Yann to lose weight for role of Ling in Wet Season

Celeb Chats Episode 11: Anthony Chen forced Yeo Yann Yann to lose weight for role of Ling in Wet Season

27:41 mins

Synopsis:In this podcast series, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre, food, and more.

Yeo Yann Yann just won Best Actress at the Golden Horse Awards. But in this podcast, Anthony Chen, director of Ilo Ilo and Wet Season, says that he did not want to cast Yeo until he was sure he could transform her from top to toe, including "forcing her to lose a lot of weight".

Wet Season opens in cinemas this week.

Produced by: John Lui

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Follow Celeb Chats podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGq

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXg

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGQ

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji5X

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg