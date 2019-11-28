Hong Kong Polytechnic University cleared of protesters; police to enter campus

HONG KONG • Police said they would enter The Hong Kong Polytechnic University today, bringing the near two-week siege of the campus to an end, after final searches for any pro-democracy protesters still hiding turned up empty.

For a second day yesterday, security teams from the university scoured the maze of buildings on the campus, a focal point in recent weeks of the citywide protests that first erupted in June, but no one was found.

"As the school has completed the search, the police security team will enter Polytechnic University tomorrow, as we need to process dangerous items and collect evidence," District Commander Ho Yun-sing told reporters yesterday. Any remaining protesters would be given medical treatment, he said.

The red-brick university on the Kowloon peninsula was turned into a battleground in the middle of the month, when protesters barricaded themselves inside and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape.

Riot police sealed off the campus, setting up high plastic barricades and a fence on the perimeter. The number of protesters dwindled dramatically, with some managing to flee and others brought out.

A lone woman found on Tuesday was "physically weak and emotionally unstable", according to a statement from the university.

The university yesterday asked government departments for help with removing "dangerous materials" from the site, which is littered with rotting waste and detritus, urging the authorities to take a "humane" approach.

The city's largest pro-establishment party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, urged the authorities to send medics to the site to take any remaining protesters to hospital.

The campus was the last of five that protesters occupied to use as bases from which to disrupt the city, blocking the nearby Cross-Harbour Tunnel linking Kowloon to Hong Kong Island and other arteries.

1,100 Number of people arrested last week, some while trying to escape from the Polytechnic University.

Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Beijing's meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies interfering and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula that was put in place at that time.

The protesters had blocked the tunnel's mouth, smashed toll booths, lit fires and cemented bricks to the road, but the tunnel was reopened early yesterday, and Hong Kong television footage showed a steady flow of vehicles passing through.

The Hong Kong authorities hope that a lull in clashes over the weekend during local elections, where pro-democracy candidates scored a landslide victory, can translate into more calm after nearly six months of turmoil.

Hundreds of people are facing potential jail time in connection with the unrest.

Secretary for Security John Lee said yesterday that police had arrested more than 5,800 people since June, with the numbers increasing exponentially last month and this month, and had charged 923.

Smaller-scale protests continued yesterday, as crowds in the central business district took to the streets around noon.

Reuters also reported that China's leaders have set up a crisis command centre in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, to deal with the protests.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Office in Hong Kong called the report "false", without elaborating, in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

