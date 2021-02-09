Tighter Covid-19 measures for travellers from Vietnam, business travel pass holders entering Singapore

SINGAPORE - Visitors from Vietnam will face tighter restrictions when entering Singapore from Saturday (Feb 13) due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, in the latest border measures announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to safeguard public health and curb potential transmission to the community.

Short-term travellers holding an air travel pass (ATP) who had visited Vietnam within the last 14 days will not be allowed into Singapore, said the MOH.

The new border measures also include additional testing for Business Travel Pass (BTP) holders and an easing of restrictions for travellers from Australia's New South Wales.

Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders arriving here from Vietnam will also need to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival, serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities and take a PCR test before the end of their SHN.

Previously, travellers were not required to serve an SHN if their PCR test results were negative.

All travellers who are not Singapore citizens or PRs will need to take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure, said the MOH.

Visitors are allowed to serve their SHNs at their place of residence if they fulfil criteria, which include occupying their home alone.

Additional Covid-19 testing will also be required for BTP travellers when they return to Singapore, said the ministry.

Last June, the scheme was introduced to facilitate essential business travel for Singapore-based senior executives with regional or international responsibilities.

On top of existing measures, PCR testing will be required on the third, seventh and 14th day of their return while a serology test will be implemented on the third day.

These enhanced testing requirements minimise the risk of potential incubating cases leaking into the community, said the MOH.

Travellers are also advised to avoid events with more than eight attendees within 14 days of returning to Singapore.

Meanwhile, looser measures for visitors from New South Wales (NSW) in Australia will come into force from Thursday, as there have been no local community cases recorded in the state over the last 21 days, said the MOH.

Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders coming from NSW will undergo a PCR test upon arrival instead of a seven-day SHN. If the result is negative, they will be allowed go about their daily activities.

Short-term visitors travelling from the Australian state can also apply for an ATP for entry on or after Feb 16.

"All travellers are reminded to accurately declare their travel history. Strict enforcement actions will be taken against false declarations," said the MOH.